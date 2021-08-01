TOM POLAND: My family quest: Discovering a homeplace

The past means much. As family property goes, however, no one or anything remains from my childhood. Fires, real estate deals, and a bitter sibling feud took away every home and acre I recall as family property.

Just one homeplace possibly exists, a house across the line from my native Georgia. That kept it out of harm’s way. If I could find it, it’d give me a much-needed family connection for my mother and father’s people are dead. Circumstances made an orphan of me. The past? It doesn’t exist anymore.

But did the house exist? No, my great-great-granddaddy’s farmhouse in Mount Carmel, South Carolina, burned long ago. A woman whose grandmother married my great granddad told me so, but that didn’t stop my quest. She sent me a photograph and I made many trips to Mount Carmel, hoping some vacant grassy lot would speak. “Here’s where it stood.”

I just knew a vibe would pull me to the site where namesake Thomas Antone Poland gave up the ghost, for his obituary said he died in 1951 in his Mount Carmel home. Like some door-to-door salesman, I went from home to home searching. No luck.