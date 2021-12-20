TOM POLAND: Remembering smokehouses

Your typical smokehouse was a small building with a sturdy door, no windows and a roof designed to vent smoke just so. Lots of places existed to hang meat: nails, hooks, beams of course, and wooden pegs. Most smokehouses had dirt floors. Some had bricked floors. Many times you placed the smokehouse a convenient distance from the kitchen. “Boy, go fetch me that ham hanging from the beam.”

Things change but remain the same unfortunately. I came across this: In earlier times people slept in unlocked houses. Their smokehouses, however, featured stout doors with locks and bolts for good reason. In the deep of night, in the “hour of the wolf, that time between night and dawn when most people die, the hour when deepest fears haunt the sleepless, when ghosts and demons rage,” devils would steal the meat you had worked so hard to preserve. The quoted line comes from an Ingmar Bergman film and it seems fitting. Wolves stealing another man’s food. And what about today? Who dares sleep with their door unlocked in this most ungracious age. And you had better keep an eye on your mailbox and packages too. Wolves prowl the streets.