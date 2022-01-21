TOM POLAND: The Great Dividing Line

My boots crunched and squeaked as creatures of the woods revealed their trails. Dad and I tracked a rabbit. We found it still as stone melding into leaves of brown. Seeing it came as a shock. Raccoons and birds stenciled wintry patterns onto snow, that powdery wildlife preserve where animal prints reveal how alive the woods are.

Those memories retain their magic to this day. And it’s good I have them because I-20 is a killjoy, a spoilsport, a wet blanket of cold rain. Were I a weatherman, I’d never predict snow south of I-20 in the classic Deep South. I’d strike a country twang and say, “Here’s your forecast. No snow for those of you below I-20. You can wait a month of Sundays. No ways snow’s gonna happen.”

But here we are deep into January with February, the coldest month of all, yet to come. They’re already predicting another winter “event” next weekend. Is there a chance we’ll have snow? No. Whatever lame name the next weather event sports, I assure you it won’t drop flakes south of I-20. It’s the wrong latitude for snow. It’s the wall that stops flakes in their tracks. It’s the great dividing line.

I recall not one white Christmas. I remember at most a handful of decent snows. So, when I want to see snow down South I look forward to dogwood’s blizzard of white. When all those ivory bracts tumble to the ground, it’s a snow I can count on year after year, above and below the great dividing line. And best of all you can enjoy the show without getting cold. Dogwoods, the South’s real snowstorm.

Visit Tom Poland’s website at tompoland.net. Email Tom about most anything at tompol@earthlink.net.