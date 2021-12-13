TOM POLAND: The old hand-dug well

Back in my day, I knew of no one who had a drilled well. These newfangled wells are just six or so inches wide and there’s no risk of falling into those, but falling into an old hand-dug well happens.

Remember Baby Jessica? In 1987 she fell into her aunt’s well in Midland, Texas. Rescuers worked 56 hours to get her out. She survived but lost a toe. The man who crawled into a hastily drilled tunnel to retrieve her wasn’t as lucky. He didn’t drown or suffocate but the well killed him some eight years later.

Despite suffering claustrophobia, paramedic Robert O’Donnell crawled through a hastily drilled tight-as-nails tunnel to get Baby Jessica, and he became a media darling. Hollywood courted him, he appeared on Oprah Winfrey’s show, he shook hands with Vice President George Bush, and he liked all the attention. The warm glow of the limelight suited him. His fellow firefighters? Well, they wearied of his tales, experiences, and attention. But O’Donnell’s time faded and the day came when the media no longer sought him out. He became a forgotten man. In time, he found himself suffering depression, migraines, and painkiller drug issues. It got to be too much. On a scrap of paper he scrawled, “I’m sorry to check out this way.” Then the one-time hero put a shotgun to his head. He was 38.

O’Donnell’s tragic fate aside, when I think of old wells I think of dowsers and water witches. I think of wheelbarrows, picks, and shovels and the hauling up of buckets of dirt and rock. Hard labor in darkness with a lack of oxygen and the risk of cave-ins? They had no choice but to risk it, these men who dug their way to an aquifer, an underground stream delivering the elixir of life. Without a spring or creek or river, with city water far off in the future, the old wells were blessings, godsends you could say, and a lot of them are still out there.

