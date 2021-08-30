TOM POLAND: Who’s the queen of flowers?

Orchids.

There were days I wore them in my lapel for formal events, but those days are gone. I’ve not seen many in the wild, but I have seen yellow-fringed orchids in Carolina bays where they grow in acidic soil but that’s about it. We have native orchids such as crane-fly orchids and rattlesnake plantain and puttyroot. Of course you can find orchids in the big supermarket chains but that seems fake because it is.

To find orchids in the tropics, you look up, not down. Most orchids are epiphytes; they grow in trees. I wanted to see these fascinating plants with their rich colors and intriguing shapes and I knew of a place where these sublime, mysterious flowers, the queen of flowers, would be neither up nor down but all around.

Bitten by a bit of impulse, I drove to Newberry one Saturday to see orchids. Lots of orchids. Years ago, Robert Clark and I had put this orchid grower in one of our books. Carter and Holmes grows orchids, and Mac Holmes gave me a tour of his greenhouses. If you think August has been hot and humid, a steamy tropical time, you’ll really see what the tropics feel like in a greenhouse. It took three minutes for my crisp linen shirt to become soaked but that was OK. You see, everywhere I looked splendor reigned.