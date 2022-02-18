TOM POLANDL The best drink of water

Reach way back with me now. Remember when gourds served as dippers? A drinking gourd, they called it. You’d take a long-stemmed gourd and cut and hollow it to make it into a ladle. I see gourds on poles offering mosquito-eating purple martins homes. I read, too, that you can buy plastic gourds and use them instead of the real deal. No thanks. That’s sad. Give me vintage goods, like old aluminum dippers.

I never hear anyone mention dippers. Vintage dippers are a good example of out of sight, out of mind. Show folks a photo of one, however, and the memories well up like water from a well. An old friend from back home saw the photo and had this to say. “I remember looking at the water and the shiny inside of the dipper while I was gulping it down.”

A lady over near the coast saw my photo and it stirred loose a memory. “My paternal grandfather kept his by the kitchen sink when he no longer had to use it at the well. It was all he ever used. No cup or glass unless he was sitting at the table or visiting someones else’s home. All the grandkids considered ourselves ‘special’ if we ever got to drink out of it.”

A lady who once lived back home made an observation. “Everybody drank out of the same dipper.” That’s a fact. They thought nothing about it.