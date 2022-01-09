TOM PURCELL: Hail to our everyday local heroes

Placing anyone too high up on a hero’s pedestal is a dangerous game. No human — and no institution — is without flaws. But there are still plenty of heroes.

A hero, according to one definition of the American Heritage dictionary, is a “person noted for feats of courage or nobility of purpose, especially one who has risked or sacrificed his or her life.”

Acts of heroism are practiced daily by our men and women who serve in the military — soldiers placed by political leaders in often very difficult and dangerous situations.

WeAreTheMighty.com features many stories in which our service men and women have been exceptionally selfless and brave, but even in my own social circles I have seen many acts of heroism. Two of my friends opened their homes and hearts to foster children. One friend had hoped to adopt two or three of these kids and she and her husband were heartbroken when the children’s birth parents took them back to their dysfunctional homes.

But she and her husband prevailed and for more than a decade have been raising an adopted foster son and a daughter — giving both the parental love and support they need to be productive and successful in their lives.