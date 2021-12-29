 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TOM PURCELL: The AOC’s of student loan debt
0 Comments

TOM PURCELL: The AOC’s of student loan debt

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Tom Purcell

‘Tis the season for giving — or, for some legislators, a good time to demand that the government force taxpayers to give others a large gift.

A few weeks ago, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took to the house floor to issue another plea for the federal government to cancel nearly $1.7 trillion in student-loan debt.

That is, she is demanding that taxpayers who didn’t go to college, or who didn’t take on large loans to go to college, pay off the often huge loans of those who did.

AOC argues that the student-loan system is ridiculous because at age 32 she still owes $17,000.

But then she unwittingly puts her finger on the crux of the student-debt problem:

“It’s teenagers signing up for what is often hundreds of thousands of dollars of debt…” she says. “We give 17-year-olds the ability to sign on and sign up for $100,000 worth of debt and we think that’s responsible policy.”

Of course it’s not responsible policy.

Of course borrowing 100,000 smackers before you’re even old enough to vote is not sound decision-making.

Of course it is a problem created and long enabled by lax federal student-borrowing policies.

A 2015 study by the National Bureau of Economic Research found the increase in student loan availability correlates to nearly all of the increases in college tuition since 1987.

It’s not complicated:

The more you allow young people to borrow, the more colleges jack up their costs — because colleges have known the borrowers will borrow more.

To compete for students — and to “justify” their ever-climbing tuitions — colleges have been on spending sprees the last 20 years, borrowing billions to build five-star dorm rooms and other lavish amenities.

A big increase in non-academic administrators — people who do not teach or conduct research, but who earn fat salaries nonetheless — also has exploded the cost of running a college, according to the Huffington Post.

How to fund all these spiking costs? Raise tuitions.

A report by myelearningworld.com finds that in the last 50 years college tuition costs have risen five times the inflation rate.

If tuitions had kept pace with inflation, today’s students at private and public universities would be paying $10,000 or $20,000 a year – HALF of what they are today.

The entire tuition-funding scheme has been a sweet racket for the higher- education industrial complex for a long time.

But more and more young people (and their parents) are seeing through it.

Instead of borrowing tens of thousands of dollars to get a college degree, more high school grads are choosing good-paying, no-debt opportunities in the trades.

And with a record number of open jobs and a dearth of willing job candidates, more companies are hiring young people without college degrees.

This decreasing demand has forced colleges to suddenly begin cutting their “sticker prices,” according to Forbes.

So if more young people are becoming more sensible about taking on big debt, would it be too much to ask our lawmakers to come to their senses, too?

Their well-meaning but wrong-headed student-lending policies have helped to create a $1.7 trillion debt bubble.

Demanding that the rest of us pay off the college debts that millions of others so willingly took on is not just ridiculous, it’s patently unfair.

Case in point: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez makes $174,000 a year.

Rather than force taxpayers to pay off her $17,000 college loan, maybe she should trade in her Tesla for a used Hyundai.

Tom Purcell is an author and humor columnist for the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. Email him at Tom@TomPurcell.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The Second Greatest Generation
Opinion

The Second Greatest Generation

Did you realize that 2021 was the 400th anniversary of Thanksgiving? I wonder why so little or nothing was made of that, even though we still faithfully celebrate Thanksgiving each year? I’ll let you ponder that omission.

+2
CAL THOMAS: Building the wall back better
Opinion

CAL THOMAS: Building the wall back better

During a debate with George H.W. Bush in New Hampshire in 1980, the moderator asked that Ronald Reagan's microphone be "turned off for the moment." Reagan was angry and said something that might be applied to the failure of the Biden administration to use materials lying unused in Texas paid for during the Trump administration for the purpose of constructing the border wall. Said Reagan, "I paid for this microphone." The clear implication was that since he paid for it, he ought to be able to use it.

MICHAEL GOINGS: The myths, music and miracles of Christmas
Opinion

MICHAEL GOINGS: The myths, music and miracles of Christmas

With Christmas Day being just three days away, I deem it very appropriate and necessary to devote this piece today to this most wonderful time of the year. As long as I can remember, I have been captivated, fascinated, and intrigued about Christmas and all of its aspects, allegories, and actual biblical and historical origin. Perhaps, since I am a writer and creative person, with what can be termed as a vivid imagination, I look forward to this time of the year annually.

+2
TOM POLAND: Bitters, a history in life and literature
Opinion

TOM POLAND: Bitters, a history in life and literature

Among the dusty bottles and vase stand three alcoholic potions. I bought the matador-like bottle in Madrid when I traveled by train through hard, brown Spain. Next to it stands an elegant bottle from Italy that contains a liqueur, flavor and strength unknown. A rose and word, “Roma,” are all that’s on the bottle. To its right Angostura Bitters dominates the photograph.

Williams: When extremism is the norm, democracy is imperiled
Columnists

Williams: When extremism is the norm, democracy is imperiled

Michael Paul Williams — a columnist with the Richmond Times-Dispatch — won the 2021 Pulitzer Prize in Commentary "for penetrating and historically insightful columns that guided Richmond, a former capital of the Confederacy, through the painful and complicated process of dismantling the city's monuments to white supremacy."

JASE GRAVES: Are you too old for Santa Claus?
Opinion

JASE GRAVES: Are you too old for Santa Claus?

Children all over the United States are currently wringing their iPhone-calloused hands over the possibility that Santa Claus might not make it this year because he’s trapped in a delayed shipping container somewhere off the coast of California.

CAL THOMAS: Testing, testing
Opinion

CAL THOMAS: Testing, testing

President Biden has attempted to tamp down the frustration many feel over his inability to crush the pandemic, as he promised he would do when campaigning for the office he now holds.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert