TOM SHEEHY: Focusing on the positive for 2022

As I sat down on New Year’s Eve Day to write this column, I looked back at the start of 2021. Our country was in the midst of a COVID pandemic, but knowing there was a vaccine that would soon be available.
Many families continued to lose family members and friends. Having received my two shots and booster, here we are at the end of 2021 staring at another severe COVID outbreak due to the Omicron variant. Many of us still wear our masks and continue with hand sanitizers and washing of hands multiple times a day. While we may focus on the negatives, I believe it is important to look back at the positives in our lives as we prepare to ring in 2022. Focusing on the positive will help us endure the hardships that have been put in front of us.
I am a football aficionado and a Tom Brady fan, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers brought home the Super Bowl LVI trophy. This was the seventh title for Tom Brady. Baseball, America’s pastime, started in the various baseball stadiums with a very shortened season of only 60 games. Our neighbors to the west, the Atlanta Braves, won the World Series. They won the series 4-2. Even the Summer Olympics, pushed back a year, occurred in Tokyo, Japan. The United States brought home 113 medals – 39 gold, 41 silver, and 33 bronze. The second country with the most medals was China with 88.
The COVID vaccine did become available. In late December 2020, health care workers received the first dose. By July 4, 2021, 67% of adult Americans had received at least one dose.
As we look at the positive accomplishments across this country, we can look into our own lives for those very important positive moments or events that made 2021 special to us.
On a personal note, 2021 was very important in my life. My wife and I celebrated our 50th wedding anniversary in June 2021. Hard to believe that 50 years has elapsed since that day in June in Washington, Pennsylvania, when we exchanged our wedding vows. We had a family trip planned to Disney World in November to celebrate this event, but that had to be canceled because of the virus.
We experienced a wonderful Christmas as usual with friends and family. Michelene began decorating early with each room in the home being touched by Christmas. She also received some interesting gifts – one from our neighbors and one from me. Both items she is using and will continue to use.
As always, our families made 2021 very special in many ways. As we watched remotely the eighth-grade graduation of our granddaughter; she was named the valedictorian of the class. Her perseverance and hard work were rewarded. Seeing her recognized caused both me and her grandmother to swell with pride as she was called forward as the valedictorian. Not only has she excelled in the classroom but athletically she played on a junior varsity volleyball team that went undefeated as well as a travel soccer team. In the spring, she was brought up on the varsity mixed team and scored a goal – supposedly the first one scored by a female.
Our son up in Massachusetts changed jobs in August. As he has wanted for several years, he became the chief financial officer for a private, secondary school. Both Michelene and I were able to travel to their home both in June and October. We were able to attend our granddaughter’s last three varsity high school soccer games. In December she was named to the Class C All State Team. She also has high academic standards, and we were able to see her read her letter of acceptance from Duke University as an early-decision applicant.
Both our grandsons have created special moments during this past year. I have been fortunate enough to attend many travel soccer games for our grandson who lives here in South Carolina. I know most of the soccer fields in Columbia and surrounding areas. During our June travels to Massachusetts, I was able to watch my other grandson play baseball. He had his first homerun this year. Now it is time for hockey and he is excited to find out how the hockey season goes.
Families and friends are helping us through this trying time. Thank goodness for Facetime and sharing of pictures and videos – making moments memorable even though we cannot be there in person. So as 2022 begins, let us all hope for those memorable moments, whether birth of grandchildren, children, birthdays, graduations, etc. We all need hope!
Citizen Columnist Thomas J. Sheehy retired from the U.S. Army following 26 years on active duty. He and his wife of 48 years moved to Florence in 2009. They have two sons and four wonderful grandchildren. Contact Sheehy at citizencolumnist@florencenews.com.