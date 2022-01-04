TOM SHEEHY: Focusing on the positive for 2022

Our son up in Massachusetts changed jobs in August. As he has wanted for several years, he became the chief financial officer for a private, secondary school. Both Michelene and I were able to travel to their home both in June and October. We were able to attend our granddaughter’s last three varsity high school soccer games. In December she was named to the Class C All State Team. She also has high academic standards, and we were able to see her read her letter of acceptance from Duke University as an early-decision applicant.

Both our grandsons have created special moments during this past year. I have been fortunate enough to attend many travel soccer games for our grandson who lives here in South Carolina. I know most of the soccer fields in Columbia and surrounding areas. During our June travels to Massachusetts, I was able to watch my other grandson play baseball. He had his first homerun this year. Now it is time for hockey and he is excited to find out how the hockey season goes.

Families and friends are helping us through this trying time. Thank goodness for Facetime and sharing of pictures and videos – making moments memorable even though we cannot be there in person. So as 2022 begins, let us all hope for those memorable moments, whether birth of grandchildren, children, birthdays, graduations, etc. We all need hope!

Citizen Columnist Thomas J. Sheehy retired from the U.S. Army following 26 years on active duty. He and his wife of 48 years moved to Florence in 2009. They have two sons and four wonderful grandchildren. Contact Sheehy at citizencolumnist@florencenews.com.