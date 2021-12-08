TOM SHEEHY: Low bail reflects failure in Waukesha case

Every day, we are inundated with all types of information, ideas, concepts, and most of all news, not only locally but nationally and globally. It seems so much of the media, both print, TV and other electronic venues, are seriously biased by personal opinions of the presenters.
The names of those individuals directly involved with the situation are sometimes omitted or even purposely absent from the reports. Investigative reporting seems to have taken a different path. In order to make an informed decision, it requires us to do some essential research. For some reason, that responsibility now falls on our shoulders.
One example I have followed closely the case of Darrell Brooks Jr. and the Waukesha Christmas Parade case, which occurred on Nov. 21, and what appears to have been an exceptionally low bail set prior to the attack on the parade involving an incident on Nov. 2. Please understand the statement that the bail was exceptionally low is my opinion and just my opinion, although that opinion seems to be shared by many others.
It seems little is published or presented concerning who set the low bail amount. These individuals should be identified so the public will know and can hold them accountable for their actions.
One of the critical bits of information we should know is how is bail set in our jurisdictions. I admit, I had little, or more accurately no, understanding of how bail is established in Wisconsin. I began by searching to learn more. I searched not only about Wisconsin but also searched South Carolina because I realized I was almost totally ignorant concerning our laws. Amazing what you can learn when you investigate to get the facts. Certainly, the citizens of Wisconsin need to be informed by the media of who did what in the Brooks case.
In South Carolina the bail amount is established by the judge based on the seriousness of the crime, the charged individual’s record, the perceived danger to society, and the likelihood the individual will appear in court as scheduled. Obviously, the judge must fully review the charged individual’s record and the recommendations of the district attorneys.
As to the case in Wisconsin. who did what in setting the low bail prior to the attack on the parade? Brooks had been arrested for assaulting his girlfriend, stealing her cell phone, and running over her with his SUV in a gas station lot.
In Wisconsin, bail can be set by an appointed court commissioner. The appointment of the court commissioner is made by the chief judge of the judicial administrative district. The appointed court commissioner for Milwaukee County who set the low bail was Cedric Cornwell and the Milwaukee County chief judge who appointed him was Mary Triggiano.
Several days after the tragic event, Wisconsin citizens learned about the involvement of the Wisconsin justice system with Darrell Brooks, a system that is supposed to protect its citizens. The Milwaukee County district attorney, John Chisolm, attempted to put the blame for the low bail amount on his overworked assistant district attorney, Carole Manchester. He claimed his office has been overwhelmed since the COVID pandemic began.
However, there are others who were involved. In fact, the low bail was set by Cedric Cornwell, an appointed court commissioner, who serves at the pleasure of Miwaukee County Chief Judge Mary Triggiano. A quick look at Brooks’ record would cause even an amateur like me to realize $1,000 bail was not the correct amount. Remember, Brooks had a record going back over 20 years. Who reviewed that record? Did Cornwall and Manchester?
Reportedly, Brooks had just assaulted his girlfriend and stolen her cell phone and run over her with his car. That is why he was in court. He was wanted on an active warrant for being a non- compliant sex offender in Nevada since 2016. It was a warrant for not appearing in court. He had a lengthy Wisconsin arrest history, which included a number of felonies. The crime Brooks was in court for certainly qualifies as severe. Where were all the others on Chisolm’s overworked staff? Did no one notice? Where was the chief judge or for that matter any other judge? In my mind both Chisolm and Triggiano share responsibility for Cornwell’s actions, but they evidently were too busy due to the workload.
There can be no excuse for their shared failure. The results of those failures were deadly. Brooks was released on $1,000 bail and just a few days later drove into the Waukesha Christmas Parade reportedly in the same SUV he drove over his girlfriend. There were six people killed, including an 8-year-old child, and close to 40 people injured.
The citizens of Milwaukee County Wisconsin deserve better and the media needs to ensure citizens are fully informed. A number of people deserve to be fired and the Wisconsin governor needs to take responsibility for his failures and to take a very serious look at the judicial system in his state.
Citizen Columnist Thomas J. Sheehy retired from the U.S. Army following 26 years on active duty. He and his wife of 48 years moved to Florence in 2009. They have two sons and four wonderful grandchildren. Contact Sheehy at citizencolumnist@florencenews.com.