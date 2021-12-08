TOM SHEEHY: Low bail reflects failure in Waukesha case

Every day, we are inundated with all types of information, ideas, concepts, and most of all news, not only locally but nationally and globally. It seems so much of the media, both print, TV and other electronic venues, are seriously biased by personal opinions of the presenters.

The names of those individuals directly involved with the situation are sometimes omitted or even purposely absent from the reports. Investigative reporting seems to have taken a different path. In order to make an informed decision, it requires us to do some essential research. For some reason, that responsibility now falls on our shoulders.

One example I have followed closely the case of Darrell Brooks Jr. and the Waukesha Christmas Parade case, which occurred on Nov. 21, and what appears to have been an exceptionally low bail set prior to the attack on the parade involving an incident on Nov. 2. Please understand the statement that the bail was exceptionally low is my opinion and just my opinion, although that opinion seems to be shared by many others.

It seems little is published or presented concerning who set the low bail amount. These individuals should be identified so the public will know and can hold them accountable for their actions.