Victorious Victoria: The journey of one pregnant woman from Florence County who almost died of COVID-19

CHARLESTON, S.C.
A nurse pushes the young woman in a wheelchair through the hospital’s front doorway, then out into sunlight that feels dazzling and strange. Victoria Kelehear hasn’t breathed fresh air for an entire month.
She tested positive for COVID-19 in late July. Since then, the 26-year-old from Florence County has given birth by cesarean section, flown in a medivac helicopter, languished on a ventilator, spent two weeks on a lung-bypassing machine and nearly died.
Her baby girl, Delaney, turns 1 month old this day.
Yet she has never seen Delaney in person.
She has never held her.
She has never felt her skin or kissed her soft cotton ball cheeks.
The Delaney she knows lives only in pictures and cellphone videos, an otherworldly creature she cannot hold or nurture. Until now. Until any moment, when Kelehear’s parents will pull up and unstrap Delaney from her car seat.
The nurse and a physical therapist navigate Kelehear’s wheelchair, and the medical contraptions she still requires, toward the pick-up area of the Medical University of South Carolina’s main hospital in Charleston. It is shaped like a horseshoe.
Crossing a ribbon of cars, the group heads to a small cluster of oak trees with several concrete benches.
Beyond the trees, traffic flows down Ashley Avenue, life going on as normal, even though COVID-19’s delta variant is cramming hospitals like this one with so much more sickness and death. Pregnant and post-partum women like Kelehear, and the medical teams who treat them, are landing on the pandemic frontlines more than ever.
As the small group maneuvers away from the 10-story hospital building, Kelehear feels like a science specimen. She wears a blue hospital gown. A heart-shaped bandage tapes a feeding tube to her nose, keeping it in place. A thick blue plastic tube connects a tracheostomy collar, which covers a hole in her neck, to an oxygen tank. Above her, an IV bag dangles.
The critical-care nurse pushing her, Ashlee Seagraves, wears a dark gray MUSC T-shirt with “COVID 20-21” printed in white on one sleeve like a soldier’s combat badge.
When they reach the concrete benches, Kelehear learns her parents have gotten lost in the maze of MUSC’s teeming campus. So she waits.
Downhill spiral
It is hard to imagine that on July 13, just six weeks earlier, Kelehear had gone to her regular prenatal checkup. At it, she thanked God for a normal pregnancy bothered only by morning sickness and cravings for steak and sour gummy worms.
Mere days had passed since President Joe Biden described a “Summer of Freedom.” Vaccines were widely available, coronavirus cases waned, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said people who had received the shots could abandon their facemasks in many situations.
The CDC also said that unvaccinated people should still wear masks, but most South Carolinians tossed them aside anyway. Most also did not get vaccinated.
Kelehear worked at a pharmacy, although not with the public. She didn’t go out much either, ordering her groceries online and preferring time at home with her boyfriend, Dustin Parkhurst, as they prepared for their baby’s arrival.
Like most pregnant women, she did not get vaccinated. She worried about the effects on her baby and figured she would get a vaccine after the birth.
Ten days after her checkup, she felt rundown and sick. Her temperature climbed.
A COVID-19 test came back positive.
Not a big deal, she thought. She was young and healthy. At home in Hannah, a rural community in Florence County, she took a Tylenol and slipped into bed.
That same day, the CDC made a new announcement, this one glum. COVID-19 cases were rising again. Far too few people had gotten vaccinated, and a new variant called delta was upping the ante.
Parkhurst tested positive the next day. Like so many, he’d thought the pandemic was basically over.
Kelehear’s temperature soared. She soon struggled to breathe. Three days later, she went to the emergency department at MUSC Health-Florence Medical Center.
Despite receiving multiple liters of oxygen, her breathing remained labored.
Dr. Shauna Hemingway, the obstetrician on call that day, wondered if Kelehear should go to MUSC’s Charleston hospital to deliver the baby. There, they could provide the highest levels of care for mom and newborn.
She dialed Dr. Rebecca Wineland, a maternal fetal medicine specialist she knew at the hospital. But Wineland cautioned that, like hospitals nationwide, they were getting inundated with pregnant women sick with COVID-19.
She suggested delivering Kelehear’s baby in Florence. Less than five weeks shy of being full term, little Delaney would be fine. Kelehear’s breathing was the critical issue, and it would worsen the longer she was pregnant.
Kelehear said goodbye to her family, figuring she would see them − and Delaney − soon. A team put her on a ventilator for the surgery but hopefully for not more than 24 hours.
Waiting for Delaney
As the group waits near the horseshoe, the sun warms to hot.
Kelehear cannot talk given the tracheostomy, a hole in her neck that reaches her windpipe. But the jiggling of her leg and the quickening of her still-labored breaths convey the level of her excitement.
Earlier that day, she had mustered the strength to walk outside her room with Seagraves and the physical therapist who is with them, Jennifer Keevern. They stopped at a window and chatted about possibly going outside.
Kelehear wondered if she also could she see her baby out there, beyond the risk of germs.
Her medical team OK’d it. Parkhurst agreed. So she called her mother with a plea: Would she bring Delaney to the hospital? Her parents were staying in their camper, parked in Hollywood, almost an hour’s drive down the coast.
In the horseshoe, Kelehear finally spots her parents as they pull in, driving their white SUV, and park just a few steps away.
Her mother, Belinda Branch, emerges so filled with anticipation she forgets to put her shoes on, then hurries barefoot over a patch of grass with the baby cradled in her arms. The tiny girl, legs still tucked up frog-like, wears a white onesie with her name, Delaney Hazel. A pink headband with a flower wraps around her head, still fuzzy with newborn hair.
Kelehear’s knee bounces harder, and her breathing kicks up with a gurgling sound that rasps through her tracheostomy. Seagraves hovers behind her, eyeing her vital signs, as Branch approaches with the baby.
Into the valley
Back in Florence a month earlier, Delaney was born at 5:43 p.m. July 31. Healthy, she soon tested negative for COVID-19.
But Kelehear remained on the ventilator. After the C-section, hospital staff whisked her to the intensive care unit. They knew the risk of rapid decline in COVID-19 patients who become so ill.
Her lungs became increasingly unable to deliver enough oxygen to her blood, a condition called acute hypoxemic respiratory failure.
Six days later, a crew airlifted her to Charleston. It was Aug. 5, the same day Delaney went home without her.
Kelehear’s doctors feared she would need a last-ditch treatment called extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, or ECMO. A machine pulls large amounts of blood from the body and into a machine that oxygenates it and removes carbon dioxide. It is the final critical-care option for patients with severe lung injury, and MUSC’s Charleston hospital is one of very few in South Carolina that offer it.
Kelehear arrived in Charleston on maximum ventilator support. A team whisked her inside the hospital, already bursting with patients. Far more pregnant women with COVID-19 filled its beds than during previous surges − so many that MUSC at times couldn’t accept more from other hospitals. They didn’t have enough critical care staff to care for more.
Not a week after Kelehear arrived, the CDC released new data showing the safety of COVID-19 vaccines for expectant mothers and urged them to get their shots.
Dr. Timothy Whelan, a pulmonologist, had spent 20 years caring for the sickest of patients and had never seen so many pregnant women in the ICUs. All were unvaccinated. He had put two onto ECMO machines in less than five days.
Despite the severity of Kelehear’s illness, at first her doctors avoided going that route, partly given ECMO’s mortality rates for similar patients. Whelan knew that, given the risks and their weak conditions, if half of those receiving the hospital’s award-winning ECMO treatment got off the machines alive, that was good.
MUSC had six ECMO circuits and finite staff to run them. Its ECMO manager, Monika Cardona, faced a wave of young adults who needed the treatment, including pleas from hospitals in other states to accept their patients. Increasingly, they could not take them.
Kelehear’s doctors kept her on a ventilator set to the highest percentage of oxygen possible. But when lungs are so sick from COVID-19, and tiny air sacs fill with fluid, ventilators must push air in with considerable force to deliver oxygen to them.
The pressure caused a small hole in her lung. She needed a chest tube and a blood transfusion. She got an infection.
Typically, the ECMO team doesn’t consider candidates who have been on a ventilator for longer than 14 days. The lungs often are too beaten up.
Kelehear had been on one for 13 days when a medical team began her surgery.
A surgeon inserted two tubes, each as thick as a garden hose, into her body — one into the large femoral vein deep in her right upper thigh and one into a jugular vein in her neck. The lower tube pulled blood out of her body and sent it into a machine that added oxygen and removed carbon dioxide, as healthy lungs do.
Another thick tube then carried that blood from the machine to her jugular vein, which in turn delivered it to her heart. The process bypassed her sick lungs, allowing them to rest and, hopefully, heal.
But Kelehear remained critically ill.
In a room near her, a 24-year-old woman who came from the same Florence hospital also lingered on a ventilator battling COVID-19. Until she died.
Meeting Delaney
Near the hospital horseshoe, Kelehear’s body shudders − chest heaving, knee jiggling − as she reaches out two shaky arms. Her mother sets Delaney onto her lap.
For a moment, Kelehear can only cry, an all-over, body-heaving release of longing.
Her arms remain weak, so she cannot clutch Delaney to her chest or lips. Instead, she cradles her newborn with one semi-limp arm, the baby’s head resting near a tattoo of a cross. With her other hand, she touches Delaney’s bare arm, her head, her cheeks, her legs, as if she cannot believe the tiny thing isn’t a doll.
She thinks Delaney looks perfect.
Kelehear’s mother leans over to kiss her forehead. Parkhurst stands beside her wearing a black-and-white checkered facemask. Seagraves, the nurse, observes with gloved hands raised, one hawk eye on her patient, the other on the machinery. Delaney slumbers through it all.
As she calms, Kelehear touches Delaney’s hand with an index finger. The newborn’s tiny fingers wrap around it.
Yet, just two weeks ago, Kelehear’s family and medical team sat in a conference room discussing the very real possibility that she might die.
Shadow of death
Those terrible moments in the conference room happened on Aug. 14, a day after Kelehear was deemed no longer contagious. That meant her family could visit her for the first time.
They brought a giant tri-fold poster board adorned with photographs of Delaney and stood at Kelehear’s bedside, crying and praying. Seeing her in person only drove home the frightening severity of her illness.
Afterward, they met with her medical team in that conference room, the nondescript kind with a long oval table and office chairs. It is a room where many families receive devastating news.
A doctor explained that patients who were not as sick as Kelehear often didn’t make it.
Perhaps her family should consider funeral plans.
Goodbye, for now
Sitting in the dappled sunlight beneath the oak trees, Kelehear tries to rouse Delaney. She wants to make eye contact and feel that deeper connection.
Although she has so much to tell Delaney, that will have to come later.
After what feels like just a few minutes, Kelehear’s mother approaches. Branch doesn’t want her to tire, and neither does the medical team. The young mother has come so far, but she remains weak.
Branch gathers Delaney back into her arms. The newborn’s tiny fingers clutch Kelehear’s index finger until Branch steps away.
From the wheelchair, Kelehear watches her mother carry Delaney back to the car. With one hand, she musters an unenthusiastic wave goodbye.
If only she could get into the car and ride away, back home, free of tubes, free of machines, free to hold Delaney forever.
“Ready?” Seagraves asks her, knowing that she isn’t, and steers Kelehear back toward the hospital doors.
Light through fog
When Kelehear failed to improve on the ECMO machine, surgeons gathered at her bedside to reposition the thick tubes. After they did so, her blood flowed better. She began to improve.
On a Tuesday in mid-August, her medical team decided to reduce her sedation. As she rose from the fog, she heard the country music Parkhurst liked to leave playing in her room. She thought she was at home. She thought she was still pregnant.
Soon, she remembered preparing for a C-section, her last memory.
The beeping seeped in. So did the incessant pumps and bells and parade of medical workers delivering the enormous amount of care someone so sick requires. Nightmares plagued her. She dreamed she was home, then woke to the machines.
As she surfaced, she could barely scribble thoughts on a board.
But soon after, when Dr. Whelan arrived to check on her, she was wide awake watching a movie, the ECMO machine still humming beside her.
Alicha Gibbs, an ECMO coordinator, came one day to take Kelehear for a CT scan that would show the condition of her lungs. They would need to sedate her because the scan required moving her a lot.
Kelehear shook her head with a determined “no.”
That was Kelehear though, so Gibbs played along.
“Let’s make a deal,” Gibbs said. “We won’t give you meds unless you start to cough.”
In truth, Gibbs worried about the scan. Kelehear had been so sick. Patients in her condition often suffered scarring in their lungs that left them with serious, typically permanent damage.
But the scan brought good news. After two weeks on the ECMO machine, Kelehear’s lungs had recovered enough that her medical team began removing her from it.
As she improved, her loved ones taped photographs of Delaney to a big light suspended over her. But she didn’t want to see the images.
Someone taped her cellphone to a basin to prop it up so she could watch videos of Delaney.
She didn’t want to see them either.
They reminded her that Delaney was there, and she was here, and that meant they weren’t together.
Soon, Kelehear’s doctors removed her from ECMO and then the ventilator, freeing her from the machines. She emerged from her room using a walker.
By then, more than 130 pregnant women around the country had died of COVID-19, according to the CDC.
As Kelehear plodded down the ICU hallway, she peered into the other rooms. They were full.
One night, she thought a man with COVID-19 died in a room near her. A terrible commotion erupted. Nurses ran. Talking, rushing, commands, beeping, a crash cart hauled down the hallway. And finally, silence.
Kelehear prayed for the man. She thanked God for being alive.
Longing for home
Leaving the sunshine, Seagraves pushes Kelehear back down the ICU hallway to the very end, a corner room. Kelehear eases back into her bed.
A nasal tube delivers a sludge of food to her stomach, making her nauseated. Earlier today, she tasted ice chips again for the first time. She opened her mouth like a baby bird, welcoming the taste of them.
Mostly she wants a Chick-fil-A sandwich, no pickles, with a sweet tea. And a Mountain Dew.
As she settles back in, the hospital around her houses 72 patients with COVID-19. Of them, 27 are in ICUs. And among those, Kelehear and eight other women are either pregnant or postpartum.
Kelehear’s medical team has not seen any of those women who became so sick with the virus do as well as her.
So she wants to send people a message. With her thumbs, she types into her phone: “get vaccinated.”
As she does, only about one in four pregnant women nationwide have gotten even one dose of a vaccine during their pregnancies, despite public health officials’ pleas, according to the CDC.
Kelehear’s mother and boyfriend hang out in her room. Parkhurst asks how long he has to wait after having COVID-19 before he can get vaccinated.
“That gives me some time to think about it,” he says. (The CDC recommends waiting for the end of symptoms and isolation time.)
Kelehear’s mother worries that the vaccine might cause her problems given she has a pre-existing condition.
But Kelehear scowls and types into her phone, “To hell with getting sick.”
She just wants to leave this hospital and never return.
Turning to Seagraves, she mouths, “I’m going to try and break out.”
The nurse smiles, but she is tired. The entire ICU staff is exhausted and frustrated. More and more critically ill patients are waiting for these ICU beds with no end in sight.
But Seagraves voices none of this to her patient.
“Guess I gotta stay all night then,” she teases.
Kelehear grins and balls up her fists, holding them up in front of her like a boxer.
She will get out of this hospital. She will go home to Delaney. And unlike too many pregnant women who have died of COVID-19, she will raise her baby girl.
Epilogue
Not even a week later, on Sept. 5, Kelehear was discharged from the hospital. Her parents packed up their camper and drove to MUSC to get her. When Kelehear got into their car, she held Delaney close before they pulled out of the horseshoe to drive home.