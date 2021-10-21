 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Our Games & Puzzles page awaits you!
0 Comments

Our Games & Puzzles page awaits you!

  • Updated
  • 0
Our Games & Puzzles page awaits you!

May we have a word? Like, perhaps, a six-letter word for 'Like fishhooks, usually'? Or what about 10 letters, two words, for 'slapstick slipper'? (We'll think about those for a minute.) You can always spend some time on scnow.com to browse the latest local news to stay informed but we also have a great spot for you to have some fun and bend your mind a bit.

Whether you’re a fan of classic word games, number puzzles, or strategy and memory games we’ve got something for you in our online Games section. Go to our page, and get busy. You can save a puzzle, print it out, start it over, error-check your work, even time yourself if you wish. Have a puzzle from a week ago that you forgot to do? No problem, you can go back and find it and work on it anytime. And if you ever need help, you can reveal a letter. Need even more help? Reveal the whole word.

As a subscriber, you have unlimited access to all of our puzzles, as well, of course, to all of our journalism.

So what are you waiting for? Get playing now; boost your brainpower here!

(Oh, and we figured out the answers from those clues above with just a bit of letter revealing: 'B-A-R-B-E-D' and 'B-A-N-A-N-A-P-E-E-L'!)

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Masks no longer required in Florence One Schools
Local News

Masks no longer required in Florence One Schools

FLORENCE, S.C. – Beginning Friday, Florence One Schools students will not be required to wear masks. Florence One Schools Board Chairman Porter Stewart confirmed at Thursday evening's board of trustees meeting that the 60-day mask mandate implemented by the board in August will expire and that control over masks will return to the administration. Superintendent Rich O'Malley said at the meeting that the administration's policy would be to follow the recommendations of the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control to strongly recommend but not mandate masks in the district's schools. 

KITTY FINKLEA: Apple cider vinegar – help or hype?
Columns

KITTY FINKLEA: Apple cider vinegar – help or hype?

Over the years, I’ve been routinely asked about the health benefits of apple cider vinegar (ACV) for weight loss and blood sugar control. Exploring how ACV is made and any evidence behind the claims can help you discern whether to take it as a supplement or enjoy adding it more to weekly recipes.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert