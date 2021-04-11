 Skip to main content
Rachael Blackmore and her mount, Minella Times, clear the last fence to win the Randox Grand National Handicap Chase. The Irish jockey is the first woman to win the race.

 Peter Powell/Pool via AP

The Grand National horse race at the Aintree track in Liverpool, England, is a storied occasion. This year, the 173rd year of the race, the Grand National was overshadowed by the death of Prince Philip, who was himself a lifelong horseman.

