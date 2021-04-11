Our World
Related to this story
Most Popular
LAKE CITY, S.C. – The results of Darla Moore's April 5 letter to the University of South Carolina Board of Trustees reads like the first few lines of a story recapping a typical South Carolina-Clemson football game: Tigers could take advantage of Gamecocks' mistake. The Post and Courier reported Tuesday evening that Moore sent a letter to the board on April 5, four days after the death of her mother, Lorraine.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence County Sheriff's deputies with the agency's narcotics unit with support from two SWAT teams served a search warrant at a Tara Village residence knows as Margaweedaville, arrested two people and seized drugs and cash.
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. -- Two people are dead after shots were fired into their car Tuesday evening.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Florence man faces drugs and weapons charges following a Tuesday traffic stop on TV Road.
Q: I have lived in a house for the past three years and received a letter stating the house was sold for unpaid taxes. I’ve tried reaching the homeowners, but they won’t respond. If I pay the back taxes on the house can I claim ownership in West Virginia?
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence Police are searching for a Chevrolet Z-71 pickup truck in connection with an early Friday morning incident in which two people were wounded and several buildings along Church Street sprayed with gunfire.
FLORENCE, S.C. — The Black Lives Matter mural in front of the Pearl Moore Basketball Center on Barnes Street has been removed.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Eliza’s Vegan Café Food Truck held a ribbon cutting on Tuesday morning at Eats on the Creek, 2402 W. Palmetto St. in Florence…
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. – Count Timmonsville in on Florence County’s industrial building development plan.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence County Sheriff's investigators are asking for the public's assistance to locate three people they want to talk to in connection with the slaying of two motorists on US 76 near Alligator Road.