APTOPIX Australian Open Djokovic

Fans cheer outside an immigration detention hotel where Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic is confined in Melbourne, Australia, Monday. An Australian judge who will decide whether top-ranked tennis star Novak Djokovic plays in the Australian Open has questioned what more the Serbian could have done to meet Australia's coronavirus entry requirements.

 AP Photo/Mark Baker

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic returned to the tennis court Monday for training, having won a legal battle to stay in Australia to play in the Australian Open after his exemption from strict coronavirus vaccine rules was questioned. But the government is still threatening to cancel his visa and deport him. The unvaccinated tennis star was released after being confined to an immigration hotel for four nights — a drama that has gripped many in Australia and beyond.

