Midwest Tornadoes Human Toll

Courtney Saxton chats with her 13-year-old daughter, Querria, at the St. Jerome Parish Hall in Fancy Farm, Ky., on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. The family’s Mayfield, Ky., home was destroyed by a tornado.

 AP Photo/Bruce Schreiner

MAYFIELD, Ky. (AP) — Jarred Holmes was supposed to have been working inside a candle factory when it was ripped apart by a monstrous tornado that killed an untold number of employees and trapped many others under mounds of debris. But Holmes' fiancee had insisted he stay home Friday night because of the looming weather.

