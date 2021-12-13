MAYFIELD, Ky. (AP) — Jarred Holmes was supposed to have been working inside a candle factory when it was ripped apart by a monstrous tornado that killed an untold number of employees and trapped many others under mounds of debris. But Holmes' fiancee had insisted he stay home Friday night because of the looming weather.
FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence Branch of the NAACP is asking the Florence One Schools Board of Trustees to vote against the district's proposed…
FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence One Schools new conduct policy will go into effect beginning Friday after the Florence One Schools Board of Trustees voted 6-3 Thursday evening to approve the second and final reading of its new student code of conduct policy.
DILLON, S.C. -- Two people died Monday evening in a four-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 north bound.
FLORENCE, S.C. – The mind of a kicker is resolute, looking up and straight ahead.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Several Florence One Schools students took to the sky Tuesday afternoon at the Florence Regional Airport.
FLORENCE, S.C. — Khristian Bruce hit the game-winning, 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift South Florence’s boys to a 61-58 win over Lake City on Monday.
SUMTER, S.C. – Officers are searching for a man, considered armed and dangerous, who slashed the throat of his 15-year-old daughter.
FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence City Council is once again expected to consider a masking ordinance Monday afternoon. On the agenda for the 1 p.m. Monday meeting of the city council is the first and final reading of an emergency ordinance that would mandate the wearing of face masks in businesses open to the public and restaurants.
FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence County Bar posthumously recognized Henry Morris "Hank" Anderson Jr with the Ralph King Anderson Jr. Service Award Tuesday. Judge Anderson presented the award to Hank's wife, Leah, and his sons, Charles and Morris, at the bar's annual meeting held Wednesday afternoon in the Waters Building.