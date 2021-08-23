At the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md., the Herndon Monument Climb traditionally takes place at the end of the first year, but it was canceled in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. The 21-foot-tall Herdon Monument was erected in memory of Captain William Lewis Herndon, who during a storm on Sept. 12, 1857 decided to go down with his ship, the S.S. Central America, and the men left aboard rather than save himself. All women and children and many of the men aboard were saved by a nearby ship.