Over 100 world leaders to attend UN gathering in person

UNITED NATIONS — More than 100 heads of state and government are planning to attend the U.N. General Assembly's annual gathering of world leaders in person next week, including U.S. President Joe Biden, King Abdullah II of Jordan and the presidents of Brazil and Venezuela, according to the latest speakers list.

The prime ministers of Japan, India and the United Kingdom will also be at U.N. headquarters to deliver their country's speech to the 193-member assembly, along with Israel's new Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. And 23 ministers are slated to speak in person as well, according to the list obtained Monday by The Associated Press.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.N.'s members decided to make this year's gathering hybrid, offering nations the possibility of sending leaders to New York in person or making prerecorded statements to be shown in the assembly chamber, as virtually all countries did last year.

Many diplomats and leaders have complained publicly that virtual meetings cannot substitute for in-person one-to-one or group contacts to tackle regional and global challenges and crises.