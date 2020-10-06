Page 20-MUSC
Related to this story
Most Popular
FLORENCE, S.C. — As a veteran law enforcement officer, Florence County sheriff’s Lt. Curt Summerford is plenty familiar with acronyms.
SAINT GEORGE, S.C. — A former Florence One Schools official is being investigated by the South Carolina Department of Education for making alleged threats to the chairman of a school board. Dr. Kelvin Wymbs, superintendent of Dorchester School District 4, is being investigated for allegedly threatening board chairman Kenneth Jenkins, WCSC reported Friday afternoon.
MARION, S.C. — City of Marion officials announced the hiring of Keith Parks as Chief of Police Thursday. A swearing-in ceremony was held at the Marion Opera House where he takes the helm following last month’s resignation of Tony Flowers.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- A truck driver was transported to a Florence area hospital following a single tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 95 Wednesday afternoon.
FLORENCE, S.C. — A former lieutenant in the Florence County Sheriff's Office has alleged he was fired over politics. Kevin Summersett is the plaintiff in a lawsuit filed on Thursday, Oct. 1, against interim Florence County Sheriff William C. "Billy" Barnes for slander and intentional infliction of emotional distress.
DARLINGTON, S.C. — A company could soon be investing $150 million and creating 292 new jobs in Darlington County.
COLUMBIA, S.C. -- South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) agents Monday arrested a Florence County man and charged him with tax evasion.
MARION, S.C – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Friday a Marion City Councilmember was charged with fraud.
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Gov. Henry McMaster said Thursday that he will soon lift restrictions that allowed South Carolina restaurants to only fill ha…
FLORENCE, S.C. — A Florence man sought by the Florence Police Department was taken into custody without incident within hours after the agency made a plea to the public through the media.