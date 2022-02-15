Partisan school elections battle goes statewide

“You have to declare a party to run to be elected to state superintendent of education,” the bill’s sponsor, Republican Rep. Sandy McGarry of Lancaster told the newspaper. “Why do we not have to declare for school board? It just does not make any sense.”

McGarry’s bill was backed by other powerful members of the Lancaster County delegation including Speaker Jay Lucas of Hartsville and Republican Whip Brandon Newton, whose district that includes the northern part of the county grew by more than 60% in the past decade.

Newton said while he thinks officers like treasurer or auditor should be decided in nonpartisan elections because they are administrative, school boards are different.

“I have a general belief any body that sets policy and spends taxpayer money that is elected should be elected in a partisan fashion,” Newton said on the House floor Thursday.

While opponents managed to stop the bill from passing last week, they did not kill it for the session and it could come up again.

Only school boards in Horry County and Lee County are chosen by political party now, said South Carolina School Boards Association Executive Director Scott Price, whose organization opposed the bill.