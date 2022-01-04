PAUL DEMARCO: Do’s and Don’ts for Next Year’s Christmas greetings

Second, the use of children in this way is abominable. When I gave my son a shotgun at age 12, I taught him the cardinal safety rules: always assume a gun is loaded and never point it at anything you don’t want to kill. As I handed him the gun I praised him for maturing into a young man who could be trusted with it. Then I reminded him that he could kill me if he were careless. He started to cry, which reassured me even further. It was clear that he understood the seriousness which owning guns should invoke. Think of what lessons Boebert’s youngest child is learning from her stunt: that guns can be treated like toys; that they are props, to be brought out for show; that they are political swag, to be used to drum up support.