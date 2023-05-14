MULLINS, S.C. – The Pee Dee Academy Golden Eagles are returning to the SCISA state championship series. Last year’s Class 2A champions clinched a berth to the Class 3A championship with an 8-2 win over Carolina Academy Wednesday.

Pitcher John Hucks earned the win on the mound with four innings of work, striking-out six batters.

Bennett Causey led the Golden Eagles with three RBIs off a pair of hits. Miles Trussell’s double added another pair of runs while Landon Nobles drove-in a run.

Pee Dee Academy (14-3) will travel to Williamsburg Academy Monday at 7 p.m.

The Lady Golden Eagles (21-5) softball team look to accomplish the same feat in Class 3A as the squad reached the state championship series with a 15-0 win over John Paul II. The team will host Orangeburg Prep Monday at 6 p.m.