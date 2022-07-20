PEE DEE FOOTBALL PRESEASON CAPSULE

TEAM: Carvers Bay High School

COACH: Matthew Richard Jr.

2021 RECORD: 5-3

2022 SCHEDULE:

2021 SCHEDULE:

August 19 at Fairfield Central

August 26 Waccamaw

September 2 Andrews

September 9 Georgetown

September 16 at Green Sea Floyds

September 23 Mullins

September 30 at Johnsonville

October 7 at Hemingway

October 14 at Scott’s Branch

October 21 East Clarendon

TOP RETURNERS: Tony Bell, Richard Bromell Jr., Keith Moore Jr., Tyrese Richard, Tyshaun Grice, Nasir Linen.

KEY LOSSES: Javon Walker, Tavion Coles, Shamar Skinner, Joshua Walker

COACH'S QUOTE: We have to stay discipline, dedicated to our craft, and determined to get better each week. If we do those three things, great things will happen for us.

TEAM: Cheraw

COACH: Andy Poole

2021 RECORD: 9-4

2022 SCHEDULE:

August 26 at Marlboro County

September 2 Hannah-Pamplico

September 9 Darlington

September 16 Marion

September 23 at Latta

September 30 at Andrew Jackson

October 7 at Central

October 14 at North central

October 21 Buford

October 28 at Chesterfield

TOP RETURNERS: Jemais Williams, Zay Brown, Malachi Roscoe, Robert McCormick, Kevion Ford, Jalen Faulkner

KEY LOSSES: Graduated 18 starters

COACH'S QUOTE: Scrimmages, a jamboree and the 5 non region games will be key for this team in terms of growth and experience. We are very talented but also very very young.

TEAM: Chesterfield Golden Rams

COACH: Jonathan Eason

2021 RECORD: 7-3

2022 SCHEDULE:

August 19 at Lee Central

September 2 at Lewisville

September 9 Lake View

September 16 Blacksburg

September 23 at McBee

September 30 at North Central

October 7 Andrew Jackson

October 14 at Buford

October 21 Central

October 28 Cheraw

TOP RETURNERS:

12th Andrew Threatt OL, 12th Adam Banasiewicz, 10th Kaegan Chambers QB, 11th Jayden Little RB, 12th Tripp Trexler Safety, 12th Dylan Trexler LB, 10th Xay Campbell WR

KEY LOSSES:

WR Kevin Diggs, TE Jody Sellers, DL Jaleel McCormick, DL Tymarion Melton

COACH'S QUOTE:

Our team is a good mixture of young and old guys. 11 of our starters will probably be seniors and 10 of the other 11 will probably be freshmen and sophomores. We will depend on the leadership of our seniors to reach our full potential. I've really liked the progress that we made in the spring and summer. Hopefully we continue to build on that going into the fall.

Team: Darlington Falcons

Coach: R. Jennings

2021 Record: 0-9

2022 Schedule:

August 26 at Hartsville

September 2 Lugoff-Elgin

September 9 at Cheraw

September 16 Wilson

September 30 at Marlboro County

October 7 Camden

October 14 at Crestwood

October 21 Lakewood

October 28 at Lake City

Top Returners: Justin Graham (DT), AJ Melton (P), Nick Jordan (DB/WR), Calvion Hicks (DB), Steven Williams (LB), Tyleek Redden (LB), Justin Gregg (DB)

Key Losses: NA

Coaches Quote: This year will be a test of the program and where we have moved in past 12 months. We played extremely young last season with a roster of `15 freshman and 18 sophomores. WE finally have enough kids showing up to make a picture and we have to learn to execute and do this small things that winning requires. We have just begun to understand who what we have, then the process of our identify and who we are will take place.

TEAM:Dillon HS

COACH: Kelvin Roller

2021 RECORD: 9-1

2022 Schedule:

August 26 Lamar

September 2 at Wilson

September 9 at Hartsville

September 16 at Socastee

September 30 at Loris

October 7 Aynor

October 14 Manning

October 21 at Waccamaw

October 28 Georgetown

Top returners: DL Chris McCollum, DL Anthony Grant, LB Sirmod McCallum, DB Donnez Alford, DB Zay Davis,OL Josiah Thompson, OL Josh Pernell, OL Peyton Small, Rb Ty Martin, WR Donnez Alford, WR Brandon Allen

Key losses: Nemo Squire, Jack Grider, Nigel George, Charles Brayboy

COACH Quote: Our kids are working hard this summer and are anxious to get going this season. We have a lot of young guys that need to step up play to their potential. Each year is a new year, new team, and this year's team has to pave their own way for success and not rest on what others before them have accomplished. We have to make sure our work ethic matches our goals of playing in that last game.

TEAM: Dillon Christian

COACH: Brent Hardy

2021 RECORD: 2-7

2022 SCHEDULE:

August 26 Carolina Academy

September 2 at Clarendon Hall

September 9 Lee Academy

September 16 Calhoun Academy

September 30 at Thomas Heyward

October 7 The King’s Academy

October 14 Andrew Jackson Academy

October 21 at Conway Christian

October 28 at Thomas Sumter

TOP RETURNERS: Mason Miller, Ron Bracey, Colin Davis

KEY LOSSES: Hayden Hickman, Jacob English, Cade Williams

COACH’S QUOTE: We will not define success or failure by numbers on a scoreboard. I've been on winning teams that failed and losing teams that succeeded. There's always more to take away from the game than just the final score. That's the greatest thing about competition.

TEAM;East Clarendon

COACH:Scott Cook

2021 RECORD:2-8

2022 SCHEDULE:

August 19 Lewisville

August 26 Latta

September 2 at Manning

September 9 at McBee

September 16 at Hannah-Pamplico

September 30 Hemingway

October 14 Johnsonville

October 21 at Carvers Bay

October 28 Scott’s Branch

TOP RETURNERS:Luke Robinson - LB;Cade Cook - QB / WR;Ryan Sullivan - LB / TE;Jaree Fulton - RB / DB;John Hardy - LB / RB

Key Loses:Coleman Yates OL;Austin McKenzie OL/DL;Raulston McKenzie WR/ DB;Tymere Cooper DL

With only 6 seniors this year we will be depending on a lot of young guys to step up, eCspecially upfront on the OL/DL.

TEAM: Florence Christian Eagles

COACH: Neil Minton

2021 RECORD: 7-4

2022 SCHEDULE:

August 26 Hammond

September 2 at Williamsburg Academy

September 9 Orangeburg Prep

September 16 at Conway Christian

September 23 at John Paul II

September 30 Hilton Head Prep

October 7 Pinewood Prep

October 14 Wilson Hall

October 21 at First Baptist

October 28 at Pee Dee Academy

TOP RETURNERS: Juels Huntley, Payton Watson, Juwel Huntley, John Rogers Kirven, Emekah Johnson, Jayce McLaughlin, Josh Munn, Jameson Berry

KEY LOSSES: Ethan Kelly, Micah Pittman, DJ Huntley, Gavin Perez

COACH'S QUOTE: We have one of the toughest schedules in school history. We are excited about this team and the opportunity to compete. We have a really good mix of young talent and experience. It should be a fun season.

TEAM: Hannah-Pamplico

COACH:Jamie Johnson

2021 RECORDS: 4-4

2022 SCHEDULE:

August 19 at McBee

August 26 at North Central

September 2 at Cheraw

September 9 Andrews

September 16 East Clarendon

September 23 Johnsonville

October 7 Latta

October 14 Lamar

October 21 at Green Sea Floyds

October 28 at Lake View

TOP RETURNERS:op Returners: Tae Sellers, Josh McNeil, James Davis, Johnny Book

KEY LOSSES: Cyrus Ellison, Kenny Fleming, Keenan Kelly, Jason Graham, Shandon McNeil.

COACH QUOTE: “The key will be staying healthy in order to make a run at the SEC East of 1A Title.”

TEAM:Hartsville Red Foxes

COACH:

2021 RECORD:

2022 SCHEDULE:

August 19 at Conway

August 26 Darlington

September 2 at Camden

September 9 Dillon

September 16 at Irmo

September 30 South Florence

October 7 Myrtle Beach

October 14 North Myrtle Beach

October 21 at West Florence

October 28 at Wilson

TOP RETURNER: McKendrie Douglas; Carmello McDaniel; J’Shawn Anderson; Slayton Stokes; Deric Brown; Treion McFarland; Da’Marion Coe.

KEY LOSSES: Jon Flemster; Roddi Morris; Reggie Cabbagestalk; Alex Hunt; Ty’ Jai Peterson; Brycen McLeod.

COACH QUOTE:"We must work extremely hard to get better every single day. If we do this, we can maximize our abilities, and become the best team we are capable of being."

TEAM: Johnsonville High

COACH: Ken Cribb

2021 RECORD: 4-4

2022 SCHEDULE:

August 19 North Central

August 26 Green Sea Floyds

September 9 at Waccamaw

September 16 Latta

September 23 at Hannah-Pamplico

September 30 Carvers Bay

October 7 Scott’s Branch

October 14 at East Clarendon

October 28 at Hemingway

TOP RETURNERS: DaQuan Burroughs/Malik Shippy/Alontre Pressley/JJ Coles/ Grey Blaton

KEY LOSSES: Baine Stone/Hayden Blaton

COACH'S QUOTE: Return a lot of skill guys. Need lineman to develop as season goes on

TEAM:

Kingstree High Blazers

COACH: Brian Smith

2021 RECORD: N/A

2022 SCHEDULE:

August 19 Manning

August 26 at Aynor

September 2 Lake City

September 9 at Green Sea Floyds

September 16 at Hemingway

September 23 Lamar

October 7 at Marion

October 14 at Andrews

October 21 Mullins

October 28 Lee Central

TOP RETURNERS: Nicolas Brown, Taylor Wilson, Amond Myers, Khamis Wilson, Jafari Slay, Zaveion Mcduffie, Malcolm Salters, Jyson Hickman

KEY LOSSES: NA

COACH'S QUOTE: We look forward to this new team and creating new memories and a long-lasting tradition of success.

Team:Lake View

2021 Record:9-3

2022 SCHEDULE:

August 18 Marion

August 26 at Mullins

September 2 Hemingway

September 9 at Chesterfield

September 16 Central

September 23 at Loris

September 30 at Green Sea Floyds

October 14 Latta

October 21 at Lamar

October 28 Hannah-Pamplicol

Top Returners:Sevon Nichols Shaheed Dawkins Marvin Gordon Trey Page Joey Grosetti Logan Jones

Key Losses:D.J Bethea Hunter Norton Raekwon McNeil Trayvon Bellmon

COACH’s QUOTE:We are playing in a really tough conference with a young football team. It will take a tremendous amount of work by our coaches and players to get to the point we want to be

TEAM: Lake City Panthers

COACH: Ronnie Baker

2020 RECORD: 2-5

2021 SCHEDULE:

August 19 Laurence Manning

August 26 West Florence

September 2 at Kingstree

September 9 St. James

September 23 at Georgetown

September 30 at Crestwood

October 7 Lakewood

October 21 Marlboro County

October 28 Darlignton

​TOP RETURNERS: Corey Wilson RB-LB Sr., Larenzo Pressley McFadden OL-DL Jr., Jase McKnight OL-DL Sr., Isiah Wilson RB-LB Sr., Shemar Thomas OL-DL Jr., Antwain Jones QB-LB Soph., Alphonso Graham WR-DB Sr., James Peterson RB-DB Sr., Treshon Burgess WR-DB Soph., Desmond Cockfield WR-DB Jr

KEY LOSSES: Shamontae Burgess, Camron Butler, Joshua Spates, and JaMaurion Franklin

COACH'S QUOTE: Great nucleus of returning players in our program. Success will depend on the development of our young QB's and our ability to run the ball. Our defense has a opportunity to do some great things if they continue to play as a unit!

TEAM: Lamar High School

COACH: Josh Pierce

2021 RECORD: 9-4

2022 SCHEDULE:

August 19 at Hemingway

August 26 at Dillon

September 2 Legion Collegiate Academy

September 9 Andrew Jackson

September 16 McBee

September 23 at Kingstree

September 30 at Latta

October 7 Green Sea Floyds

October 14 at Hannah-Pamplico

October 21 Lake View

TOP RETURNERS:Tyler McManus - QB;Quan Toney - WR/DB;Gabriel McAlister - LB;Jamiek Dukes - DE;Daveon Martin - RB;Mikel Carraway - DL;Tavis Dolford - WR/DB

Nazir Stevenson - OL/DL;Travion McPhail - WR/RB/DB

KEY LOSSES:Pat Anderson;Ethan Hunt;Kenneth Powers

COACH'S QUOTE:Our coaches and players have worked tirelessly on improving fundamentals and installing new offensive and defensive systems this off season. I am excited to see what the future holds for this team.

TEAM: Latta High School

COACH: Brandon Iseman

2021 RECORD: 1-9

2022 SCHEDULE:

August 19 at Mullins

August 26 at East Clarendon

September 2 McBee

September 9 Lee Central

September 16 at Johnsonville

September 23 Cheraw

September 30 Lamar

October 7 at Hannah-Pamplico

October 14 at Lake View

October 28 Green Sea Floyds

TOP RETURNERS: Kartrell Townsend QB, Justin Stutler DT, Eli Bailey OL, Warren McDowell OL, Jackson Gardner OL, Noah Lane OL, Holden Matthews RB/LB, Jamarion Jones RB/LB, Mervin Thompson DB, Micheal Mckenzie TE, Eli Jones FS, Nick Lane LB, Dorian Griffin LB, Slaydon Strickland WR, Micheal Hunt DB.

KEY LOSSES: 2021 Seniors

COACH'S QUOTE: N/A

TEAM: Laurence Manning Academy

COACH: Will Furse

2021 RECORD: 5-4

2022 SCHEDULE:

8/19 at Lake City

8/26 Pinewood Prep

9/2 Wilson Hall

9/9 at Hammond

9/16 Camden Military

9/30 at Heathwood Hall

10/7 at Porter Gaud

10/14 Augusta Christian

10/21 Orangeburg Prep

10/28 at Trinity

TOP RETURNERS: Brandon King, Jackson Brown, James Olden, Landon Prescott, Brandt Reynolds, Noah Tanner, Josiah Burson, Thomas Sumpter, Jackson Brunson, Tyler June

KEY LOSSES: Nolan Osteen, Mickey Jordan, Bryce Acord, Dalton Brown, Conor Smith

COACH'S QUOTE: We are excited about the group of guys we have this year and look forward to competing for a championship in SCISA 4-A this year.

LEE ACADEMY

COACH DAVID RANKIN

2021 RECORD 7 - 5

2022 Schedule

8/26 at Thomas Sumter

09/02 Patrick Henry

09/09 at Dillon Christian

09/16 St. John’s Christian

09/23 Cross School

09/30 Williamsburg Academy

10/07 at Calhoun Academy

10/14 Conway Chrsitian

10/21 at Carolina Academy

10/28 at The King’s Academy

TOP RETURNERS :HAMPTON GASKINS RB / LB;ELI TOMLINSON OG / DL

KEY LOSSES:DREW NIX WR / DB;HUNTER ARLEDGE TE / LB;ANDREW HAIR RB

COACH’S QUOTE:WE HAVE ESTABLISHED A GREAT CULTURE AT LEE WE ARE 67 AND 23 OVER THE LAST SEVEN YEARS WITH 4 STATE CHAMPIONSHIP APPEARANCES. WE HAVE had A GREAT OFF SEASON IN THE WEIGHT ROOM AND LOOKING FORWARD TO ANOTHER SUCCESSFUL SEASON.

TEAM: Lee Central

COACH: Justin Danner

2021 RECORD: 4-3

2022 Schedule

August 19 Chesterfield

August 26 Great Falls

September 02 at Buford

September 9 at Latta

September 16 Estill

September 30 Mullins

October 14 at Marion

October 21 Andrews

October 28 at Kingstree

TOP RETURNERS:Trenton Richardson DL;Demarius Gregg DL;Chris Thomas LB;Javon Johnson DB;Everett Burns OL;Cameron Dinkins OL;Tyicus Holloman OL;Dominic Washington RB;Jamrion Slater RB

KEY LOSSES: Kwantre Harry DB;Kenneth Albert RB;Lawrence Burroughs DE

COACH’S QUOTE: Stallions will look to use a tough non conference schedule to prepare for region play in 2022.

TEAM: Marion High School

COACH: Brian Hennecy

2021 RECORD: 8-1

2022 SCHEDULE:

August 18 at Lake View

August 26 Wilson

September 2 Central Pageland

September 9 at Hemingway

September 16 at Cheraw

September 23 at Myrtle Beach

September 30 at Andrews

October 7 Kingstree

October 14 Lee Central

October 28 at Mullins

TOP RETURNERS: Dreliek Pearson OL-DL, Gabriel Cusack QB-LB, Rodrick McRae RB-LB, Tyshawn Sanders DB, Jamorius Wilson WR-DE, Quay'sheed Scott RB-DB, Cameron Felder WR-DB, Ronquarius Jamison WR-DB, Zyi'Quieus Moody RB-DB, Ar'Moni Godbolt OL-DL, Kendrick Jones OL-DL, Jamareon Reed TE-DE, Dramere Pearson FB-LB, Shawnta Green WR-DB, Maurice Highes OL-DL

KEY LOSSES: Jamiek Nichols, Draquan Pearson, Zachary Jackson, William Gurley, Amir Thomas, Za'Kwan Lester, Michael Henry, John Gamble

COACH'S QUOTE: Work hard in the weight room, film study, classroom, & practice field. Improve daily & become more focused, prepared, & developed as a team.

TEAM: McBee Panthers

COACH: Johnny Kline

2021 RECORD: 3-6 2022

SCHEDULE: 8/19/22 Hannah-Pamplico

August 26 at Buford

September 2 at Latta

September 9 East Clarendon

September 16 at Lamar

September 23 Chesterfield

October 7 at Whitmire

October 14 CA Johnson

October 21 at Great Falls

October 28 Lewisville

TOP RETURNERS: 1 Evan Sullivan RB/DB 11 Evan Talbert FB/LB 55 Shawn Price OL/DE 64 Richard Horton OL/DL 70 Will King OL/DL

KEY LOSSES: 3 James Goodie 5 Trevor Trull 56 Scott Wallace

COACH’S QUOTE: I’m excited for the 2022 season with this group. We have a good mix of young talent and experience across the board. These kids have had a great offseason, just can’t wait to see it all put together.

Team: Mullins High School

Coach: John Williams

2021: Record 2-5

2022 Schedule

August 19 Latta

August 26 at Green Sea Floyd's

September 2 at Lake View

September 9 at Red Springs (NC)

September 16 Trinity Collegiate

September 23 Carvers Bay

September 30 Lee Central

October 7 Andrews

October 21 at Kingstree

Oct 28 Marion

Top returners:Syree Livingston;Malik Brackett;Trey Gause;Dorian Smith;Kion Cribbs

Key Losses:Johnell Sindab;Timothy Frazier;Nizail Robinson;Tyreik Hayes;Zamon Palmer

COACH’s Quote:We have 2 starters back on offense and defense. We will be real young. We have 4 seniors returning, 3 juniors and the rest freshman and sophomores

TEAM: Pee Dee Academy

COACH: Jonathan King

2021 RECORD: 9-2

2022 SCHEDULE:

August 26 at Cardinal Newman

September 2 at Carolina Academy

September 9 Conway Christian

September 16 Williamsburg Academy

September 23 at Hilton Head Prep

September 30 Pinewood Prep

October 7 at Wilson Hall

October 14 Hilton Head Christian

October 21 at Northwood Academy

October 28 Florence Christian

TOP RETURNERS:Hudson Spivey; Landyn Tyler; Coleby Sinclair; Holden Calder; Jacob Rouse; Richard Smith.

KEY LOSSES: Zachary Martin; Colton Caulder; Allen Moore; Drew Singletary; Dylan Carter; Luke Carter.

COACH’S QUOTE:We return a large Senior class that played many key roles in our run to the 2021 SCISA Class 2A semifinals where we lost to the eventual state champion Hilton Head Christian. Our numbers are great with 48 players and our team has had a very productive summer of conditioning and weightlifting in preparation for the 2022 season. Our move to SCISA AAA will present weekly challenges against some great programs that we haven’t played in many years.

TEAM: South Florence

COACH: Drew Marlowe

2021 RECORD: 7-4

2022 SCHEDULE:

2022 Schedule

August 19 at Goose Creek

August 26 Oceanside

September 2 Orangeburg Wilk.

September 9 Carolina Forest

September 16 South Pointe

September 30 at Hartsville

October 7 Wilson

October 14 at Myrtle Beach

October 21 at North Myrtle Beach

October 28 West Florence

TOP RETURNERS:LaNorris Sellers, QB;Jaylin Davis, OLB

KEY LOSSES:Eric Cooper, ILB;Quay Dickens, OL

COACH’S QUOTE: I’m excited to see this team play this year.

TEAM: The King’s Academy

COACH: Keith Rogers

2021 RECORD: 2-8

2022 SCHEDULE:

August 19 at St. John’s Chrsitian

August 26 at Conway Christian

September 9 Williamsburg Academy

September 23 Carolina Academy

September 30 Patrick Henry

October 7 at Dillon Christian

October 14 at Calhoun Academy

October 21 Cross Schools

October 28 Lee Academy

TOP RETURNERS: I have 8 seniors with multiple years experience. CJ Clarke, Garrison Fields, Caleb Williams, Coleman Hunt, Gavin Moore, Nat Watson, Noah Turner, and James Richardson.

KEY LOSSES: Carter Fox, Aiden Elder, and David Leach

COACH'S QUOTE: We have been realigned with a new schedule and many teams that we have not played in the past. We are excited for our team that has experience but we need to continue to get better daily and stay healthy because we know that to win you must earn it.

TEAM: Trinity Collegiate School

COACH: Jared Amell

2020 RECORD: 11-2

2021 SCHEDULE:

August 12 Thomas Heyward at Charleston Southern

August 27 vs. Starkville Academy (MS) (at University of West Georgia)

September 2 Cardinal Newman*

September 9 at Mullins

September 16 at Augusta Christian

September 23 Legion Collegiate

September 30 Porter Gaud

October 7 at Ben Lippen

October 14 Hammond

October 21 at Hilton Head Prep

October 28 Laurence Manning

TOP RETURNERS: 2023 TE Matthew Warren, 2023 QB Carter Hardee, 2023 OL/DL Bridges Teal, 2023 OL/DL Jacob Powell, 2023 TE/LB Lucas Morgan, 2024 WR/DB Brycen Scott, 2024 WR/DB Courtlyn Brunson, 2024 WR/DB Quincy Chaney, 2025 RB Tre' Leonard, 2025 TE/LB James Herbert

KEY LOSSES: RB Reggion Bennett (Jacksonville State), DB Tre McLeod (Furman), DE Grant Epps (South Carolina State), OL Deon Walker (North Greenville), DL Daishone Small (North Greenville), LB Spencer Scott (Guilford)

COACH'S QUOTE: The Titans will have a new look in 2022 following the graduation of the strongest class in school history to this point. We are very excited about our multitude of young talent and looking forward to a challenging schedule in the new SCISA 4A.

TEAM: West Florence

COACH: Jody Jenerette

2021 RECORD: 11-3

2022 SCHEDULE:

August 19 Lexington

August 26 at Lake City

September 2 Socastee

September 9 at Dreher

September 23 Byrnes

September 30 at Myrtle Beach

October 7 at North Myrtle Beach

October 14 Wilson

October 21 Hartsville

October 28 at South Florence

TOP RETURNERS: Deuce Hudson, Stephen Smalls, Dashawn Gamble, Harrison Brown, Mason Benton, Franklin Emerson, Darren Lloyd, Josh Daniels

KEY LOSSES: Terry McKithwn

COACH'S QUOTE: "I love West Florence Football....let's play!!"

TEAM: Williamsburg Academy

COACH: Don Shelley

2021 RECORD: 10-1

2022 SCHEDULE:

August 26 Palmetto Christian

September 2 Florence Christian

September 9 at The King’s Academy

September 16 at Pee Dee Academy

September 23 Northside Christian

September 30 at Lee Acdemy

October 7 Beaufort Academy

October 14 at Orangeburg Prep

October 21 at Thomas Sumter

October 28 Carolina Academy

TOP RETURNERS: Conrad Balder; Teague Ward; Austin Ard; Ryan Corey; Holden Baylor.

KEY LOSSES: Joe Kellahan; Caleb Kline; Billy Brice; Mitchell Floyd.

COACH’S QUOTE: We feel we have talent to be competitive. We have come together as a team. We are as talented as last year's team. Weakness wasn;t bug up front and the front got better with four lineman back. We feel that the line is strength and experience.

TEAM: Wilson High School

COACH: Rodney Mooney (2nd year)

2021 RECORD: 1-8

2022 SCHEDULE:

August 19 at Aynor

August 26 at Marion

September 2 Dillon

September 9 Hilton Head Island

September 16 Darlington

September 30 at North Myrtle Beach

October 7 at South Florence

October 14 at West Florence

October 21 Myrtle Beach

October 28 Hartsville

TOP RETURNERS: Zandae Butler (WR), Jyron Waiters (WR), Karez Lambert (LB), Chance Cummings (LB), Zavian Scipio (LB/RB)

KEY LOSSES: Andriq Williams (DB/WR), Nyrae Sanders (WR), Montrel Goodson (DB)

COACH'S QUOTE: We have plenty of experience coming back to this year's team. Our leadership has increased drastically and we feel that we can compete on a high level. This upcoming season should be a lot of fun with the players we have coming back and those we've added to our program.