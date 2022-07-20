PEE DEE FOOTBALL PRESEASON CAPSULE

TEAM: Carvers Bay High School
COACH: Matthew Richard Jr.
2021 RECORD: 5-3
2022 SCHEDULE:
2021 SCHEDULE:
August 19 at Fairfield Central
August 26 Waccamaw
September 2 Andrews
September 9 Georgetown
September 16 at Green Sea Floyds
September 23 Mullins
September 30 at Johnsonville
October 7 at Hemingway
October 14 at Scott’s Branch
October 21 East Clarendon
TOP RETURNERS: Tony Bell, Richard Bromell Jr., Keith Moore Jr., Tyrese Richard, Tyshaun Grice, Nasir Linen.
KEY LOSSES: Javon Walker, Tavion Coles, Shamar Skinner, Joshua Walker
COACH'S QUOTE: We have to stay discipline, dedicated to our craft, and determined to get better each week. If we do those three things, great things will happen for us.
TEAM: Cheraw
COACH: Andy Poole
2021 RECORD: 9-4
2022 SCHEDULE:
August 26 at Marlboro County
September 2 Hannah-Pamplico
September 9 Darlington
September 16 Marion
September 23 at Latta
September 30 at Andrew Jackson
October 7 at Central
October 14 at North central
October 21 Buford
October 28 at Chesterfield
TOP RETURNERS: Jemais Williams, Zay Brown, Malachi Roscoe, Robert McCormick, Kevion Ford, Jalen Faulkner
KEY LOSSES: Graduated 18 starters
COACH'S QUOTE: Scrimmages, a jamboree and the 5 non region games will be key for this team in terms of growth and experience. We are very talented but also very very young.
TEAM: Chesterfield Golden Rams
COACH: Jonathan Eason
2021 RECORD: 7-3
2022 SCHEDULE:
August 19 at Lee Central
September 2 at Lewisville
September 9 Lake View
September 16 Blacksburg
September 23 at McBee
September 30 at North Central
October 7 Andrew Jackson
October 14 at Buford
October 21 Central
October 28 Cheraw
TOP RETURNERS:
12th Andrew Threatt OL, 12th Adam Banasiewicz, 10th Kaegan Chambers QB, 11th Jayden Little RB, 12th Tripp Trexler Safety, 12th Dylan Trexler LB, 10th Xay Campbell WR
KEY LOSSES:
WR Kevin Diggs, TE Jody Sellers, DL Jaleel McCormick, DL Tymarion Melton
COACH'S QUOTE:
Our team is a good mixture of young and old guys. 11 of our starters will probably be seniors and 10 of the other 11 will probably be freshmen and sophomores. We will depend on the leadership of our seniors to reach our full potential. I've really liked the progress that we made in the spring and summer. Hopefully we continue to build on that going into the fall.
Team: Darlington Falcons
Coach: R. Jennings
2021 Record: 0-9
2022 Schedule:
August 26 at Hartsville
September 2 Lugoff-Elgin
September 9 at Cheraw
September 16 Wilson
September 30 at Marlboro County
October 7 Camden
October 14 at Crestwood
October 21 Lakewood
October 28 at Lake City
Top Returners: Justin Graham (DT), AJ Melton (P), Nick Jordan (DB/WR), Calvion Hicks (DB), Steven Williams (LB), Tyleek Redden (LB), Justin Gregg (DB)
Key Losses: NA
Coaches Quote: This year will be a test of the program and where we have moved in past 12 months. We played extremely young last season with a roster of `15 freshman and 18 sophomores. WE finally have enough kids showing up to make a picture and we have to learn to execute and do this small things that winning requires. We have just begun to understand who what we have, then the process of our identify and who we are will take place.
TEAM:Dillon HS
COACH: Kelvin Roller
2021 RECORD: 9-1
2022 Schedule:
August 26 Lamar
September 2 at Wilson
September 9 at Hartsville
September 16 at Socastee
September 30 at Loris
October 7 Aynor
October 14 Manning
October 21 at Waccamaw
October 28 Georgetown
Top returners: DL Chris McCollum, DL Anthony Grant, LB Sirmod McCallum, DB Donnez Alford, DB Zay Davis,OL Josiah Thompson, OL Josh Pernell, OL Peyton Small, Rb Ty Martin, WR Donnez Alford, WR Brandon Allen
Key losses: Nemo Squire, Jack Grider, Nigel George, Charles Brayboy
COACH Quote: Our kids are working hard this summer and are anxious to get going this season. We have a lot of young guys that need to step up play to their potential. Each year is a new year, new team, and this year's team has to pave their own way for success and not rest on what others before them have accomplished. We have to make sure our work ethic matches our goals of playing in that last game.
TEAM: Dillon Christian
COACH: Brent Hardy
2021 RECORD: 2-7
2022 SCHEDULE:
August 26 Carolina Academy
September 2 at Clarendon Hall
September 9 Lee Academy
September 16 Calhoun Academy
September 30 at Thomas Heyward
October 7 The King’s Academy
October 14 Andrew Jackson Academy
October 21 at Conway Christian
October 28 at Thomas Sumter
TOP RETURNERS: Mason Miller, Ron Bracey, Colin Davis
KEY LOSSES: Hayden Hickman, Jacob English, Cade Williams
COACH’S QUOTE: We will not define success or failure by numbers on a scoreboard. I've been on winning teams that failed and losing teams that succeeded. There's always more to take away from the game than just the final score. That's the greatest thing about competition.
TEAM;East Clarendon
COACH:Scott Cook
2021 RECORD:2-8
2022 SCHEDULE:
August 19 Lewisville
August 26 Latta
September 2 at Manning
September 9 at McBee
September 16 at Hannah-Pamplico
September 30 Hemingway
October 14 Johnsonville
October 21 at Carvers Bay
October 28 Scott’s Branch
TOP RETURNERS:Luke Robinson - LB;Cade Cook - QB / WR;Ryan Sullivan - LB / TE;Jaree Fulton - RB / DB;John Hardy - LB / RB
Key Loses:Coleman Yates OL;Austin McKenzie OL/DL;Raulston McKenzie WR/ DB;Tymere Cooper DL
With only 6 seniors this year we will be depending on a lot of young guys to step up, eCspecially upfront on the OL/DL.
TEAM: Florence Christian Eagles
COACH: Neil Minton
2021 RECORD: 7-4
2022 SCHEDULE:
August 26 Hammond
September 2 at Williamsburg Academy
September 9 Orangeburg Prep
September 16 at Conway Christian
September 23 at John Paul II
September 30 Hilton Head Prep
October 7 Pinewood Prep
October 14 Wilson Hall
October 21 at First Baptist
October 28 at Pee Dee Academy
TOP RETURNERS: Juels Huntley, Payton Watson, Juwel Huntley, John Rogers Kirven, Emekah Johnson, Jayce McLaughlin, Josh Munn, Jameson Berry
KEY LOSSES: Ethan Kelly, Micah Pittman, DJ Huntley, Gavin Perez
COACH'S QUOTE: We have one of the toughest schedules in school history. We are excited about this team and the opportunity to compete. We have a really good mix of young talent and experience. It should be a fun season.
TEAM: Hannah-Pamplico
COACH:Jamie Johnson
2021 RECORDS: 4-4
2022 SCHEDULE:
August 19 at McBee
August 26 at North Central
September 2 at Cheraw
September 9 Andrews
September 16 East Clarendon
September 23 Johnsonville
October 7 Latta
October 14 Lamar
October 21 at Green Sea Floyds
October 28 at Lake View
TOP RETURNERS:op Returners: Tae Sellers, Josh McNeil, James Davis, Johnny Book
KEY LOSSES: Cyrus Ellison, Kenny Fleming, Keenan Kelly, Jason Graham, Shandon McNeil.
COACH QUOTE: “The key will be staying healthy in order to make a run at the SEC East of 1A Title.”
TEAM:Hartsville Red Foxes
COACH:
2021 RECORD:
2022 SCHEDULE:
August 19 at Conway
August 26 Darlington
September 2 at Camden
September 9 Dillon
September 16 at Irmo
September 30 South Florence
October 7 Myrtle Beach
October 14 North Myrtle Beach
October 21 at West Florence
October 28 at Wilson
TOP RETURNER: McKendrie Douglas; Carmello McDaniel; J’Shawn Anderson; Slayton Stokes; Deric Brown; Treion McFarland; Da’Marion Coe.
KEY LOSSES: Jon Flemster; Roddi Morris; Reggie Cabbagestalk; Alex Hunt; Ty’ Jai Peterson; Brycen McLeod.
COACH QUOTE:"We must work extremely hard to get better every single day. If we do this, we can maximize our abilities, and become the best team we are capable of being."
TEAM: Johnsonville High
COACH: Ken Cribb
2021 RECORD: 4-4
2022 SCHEDULE:
August 19 North Central
August 26 Green Sea Floyds
September 9 at Waccamaw
September 16 Latta
September 23 at Hannah-Pamplico
September 30 Carvers Bay
October 7 Scott’s Branch
October 14 at East Clarendon
October 28 at Hemingway
TOP RETURNERS: DaQuan Burroughs/Malik Shippy/Alontre Pressley/JJ Coles/ Grey Blaton
KEY LOSSES: Baine Stone/Hayden Blaton
COACH'S QUOTE: Return a lot of skill guys. Need lineman to develop as season goes on
TEAM:
Kingstree High Blazers
COACH: Brian Smith
2021 RECORD: N/A
2022 SCHEDULE:
August 19 Manning
August 26 at Aynor
September 2 Lake City
September 9 at Green Sea Floyds
September 16 at Hemingway
September 23 Lamar
October 7 at Marion
October 14 at Andrews
October 21 Mullins
October 28 Lee Central
TOP RETURNERS: Nicolas Brown, Taylor Wilson, Amond Myers, Khamis Wilson, Jafari Slay, Zaveion Mcduffie, Malcolm Salters, Jyson Hickman
KEY LOSSES: NA
COACH'S QUOTE: We look forward to this new team and creating new memories and a long-lasting tradition of success.
Team:Lake View
2021 Record:9-3
2022 SCHEDULE:
August 18 Marion
August 26 at Mullins
September 2 Hemingway
September 9 at Chesterfield
September 16 Central
September 23 at Loris
September 30 at Green Sea Floyds
October 14 Latta
October 21 at Lamar
October 28 Hannah-Pamplicol
Top Returners:Sevon Nichols Shaheed Dawkins Marvin Gordon Trey Page Joey Grosetti Logan Jones
Key Losses:D.J Bethea Hunter Norton Raekwon McNeil Trayvon Bellmon
COACH’s QUOTE:We are playing in a really tough conference with a young football team. It will take a tremendous amount of work by our coaches and players to get to the point we want to be
TEAM: Lake City Panthers
COACH: Ronnie Baker
2020 RECORD: 2-5
2021 SCHEDULE:
August 19 Laurence Manning
August 26 West Florence
September 2 at Kingstree
September 9 St. James
September 23 at Georgetown
September 30 at Crestwood
October 7 Lakewood
October 21 Marlboro County
October 28 Darlignton
TOP RETURNERS: Corey Wilson RB-LB Sr., Larenzo Pressley McFadden OL-DL Jr., Jase McKnight OL-DL Sr., Isiah Wilson RB-LB Sr., Shemar Thomas OL-DL Jr., Antwain Jones QB-LB Soph., Alphonso Graham WR-DB Sr., James Peterson RB-DB Sr., Treshon Burgess WR-DB Soph., Desmond Cockfield WR-DB Jr
KEY LOSSES: Shamontae Burgess, Camron Butler, Joshua Spates, and JaMaurion Franklin
COACH'S QUOTE: Great nucleus of returning players in our program. Success will depend on the development of our young QB's and our ability to run the ball. Our defense has a opportunity to do some great things if they continue to play as a unit!
TEAM: Lamar High School
COACH: Josh Pierce
2021 RECORD: 9-4
2022 SCHEDULE:
August 19 at Hemingway
August 26 at Dillon
September 2 Legion Collegiate Academy
September 9 Andrew Jackson
September 16 McBee
September 23 at Kingstree
September 30 at Latta
October 7 Green Sea Floyds
October 14 at Hannah-Pamplico
October 21 Lake View
TOP RETURNERS:Tyler McManus - QB;Quan Toney - WR/DB;Gabriel McAlister - LB;Jamiek Dukes - DE;Daveon Martin - RB;Mikel Carraway - DL;Tavis Dolford - WR/DB
Nazir Stevenson - OL/DL;Travion McPhail - WR/RB/DB
KEY LOSSES:Pat Anderson;Ethan Hunt;Kenneth Powers
COACH'S QUOTE:Our coaches and players have worked tirelessly on improving fundamentals and installing new offensive and defensive systems this off season. I am excited to see what the future holds for this team.
TEAM: Latta High School
COACH: Brandon Iseman
2021 RECORD: 1-9
2022 SCHEDULE:
August 19 at Mullins
August 26 at East Clarendon
September 2 McBee
September 9 Lee Central
September 16 at Johnsonville
September 23 Cheraw
September 30 Lamar
October 7 at Hannah-Pamplico
October 14 at Lake View
October 28 Green Sea Floyds
TOP RETURNERS: Kartrell Townsend QB, Justin Stutler DT, Eli Bailey OL, Warren McDowell OL, Jackson Gardner OL, Noah Lane OL, Holden Matthews RB/LB, Jamarion Jones RB/LB, Mervin Thompson DB, Micheal Mckenzie TE, Eli Jones FS, Nick Lane LB, Dorian Griffin LB, Slaydon Strickland WR, Micheal Hunt DB.
KEY LOSSES: 2021 Seniors
COACH'S QUOTE: N/A
TEAM: Laurence Manning Academy
COACH: Will Furse
2021 RECORD: 5-4
2022 SCHEDULE:
8/19 at Lake City
8/26 Pinewood Prep
9/2 Wilson Hall
9/9 at Hammond
9/16 Camden Military
9/30 at Heathwood Hall
10/7 at Porter Gaud
10/14 Augusta Christian
10/21 Orangeburg Prep
10/28 at Trinity
TOP RETURNERS: Brandon King, Jackson Brown, James Olden, Landon Prescott, Brandt Reynolds, Noah Tanner, Josiah Burson, Thomas Sumpter, Jackson Brunson, Tyler June
KEY LOSSES: Nolan Osteen, Mickey Jordan, Bryce Acord, Dalton Brown, Conor Smith
COACH'S QUOTE: We are excited about the group of guys we have this year and look forward to competing for a championship in SCISA 4-A this year.
LEE ACADEMY
COACH DAVID RANKIN
2021 RECORD 7 - 5
2022 Schedule
8/26 at Thomas Sumter
09/02 Patrick Henry
09/09 at Dillon Christian
09/16 St. John’s Christian
09/23 Cross School
09/30 Williamsburg Academy
10/07 at Calhoun Academy
10/14 Conway Chrsitian
10/21 at Carolina Academy
10/28 at The King’s Academy
TOP RETURNERS :HAMPTON GASKINS RB / LB;ELI TOMLINSON OG / DL
KEY LOSSES:DREW NIX WR / DB;HUNTER ARLEDGE TE / LB;ANDREW HAIR RB
COACH’S QUOTE:WE HAVE ESTABLISHED A GREAT CULTURE AT LEE WE ARE 67 AND 23 OVER THE LAST SEVEN YEARS WITH 4 STATE CHAMPIONSHIP APPEARANCES. WE HAVE had A GREAT OFF SEASON IN THE WEIGHT ROOM AND LOOKING FORWARD TO ANOTHER SUCCESSFUL SEASON.
TEAM: Lee Central
COACH: Justin Danner
2021 RECORD: 4-3
2022 Schedule
August 19 Chesterfield
August 26 Great Falls
September 02 at Buford
September 9 at Latta
September 16 Estill
September 30 Mullins
October 14 at Marion
October 21 Andrews
October 28 at Kingstree
TOP RETURNERS:Trenton Richardson DL;Demarius Gregg DL;Chris Thomas LB;Javon Johnson DB;Everett Burns OL;Cameron Dinkins OL;Tyicus Holloman OL;Dominic Washington RB;Jamrion Slater RB
KEY LOSSES: Kwantre Harry DB;Kenneth Albert RB;Lawrence Burroughs DE
COACH’S QUOTE: Stallions will look to use a tough non conference schedule to prepare for region play in 2022.
TEAM: Marion High School
COACH: Brian Hennecy
2021 RECORD: 8-1
2022 SCHEDULE:
August 18 at Lake View
August 26 Wilson
September 2 Central Pageland
September 9 at Hemingway
September 16 at Cheraw
September 23 at Myrtle Beach
September 30 at Andrews
October 7 Kingstree
October 14 Lee Central
October 28 at Mullins
TOP RETURNERS: Dreliek Pearson OL-DL, Gabriel Cusack QB-LB, Rodrick McRae RB-LB, Tyshawn Sanders DB, Jamorius Wilson WR-DE, Quay'sheed Scott RB-DB, Cameron Felder WR-DB, Ronquarius Jamison WR-DB, Zyi'Quieus Moody RB-DB, Ar'Moni Godbolt OL-DL, Kendrick Jones OL-DL, Jamareon Reed TE-DE, Dramere Pearson FB-LB, Shawnta Green WR-DB, Maurice Highes OL-DL
KEY LOSSES: Jamiek Nichols, Draquan Pearson, Zachary Jackson, William Gurley, Amir Thomas, Za'Kwan Lester, Michael Henry, John Gamble
COACH'S QUOTE: Work hard in the weight room, film study, classroom, & practice field. Improve daily & become more focused, prepared, & developed as a team.
TEAM: McBee Panthers
COACH: Johnny Kline
2021 RECORD: 3-6 2022
SCHEDULE: 8/19/22 Hannah-Pamplico
August 26 at Buford
September 2 at Latta
September 9 East Clarendon
September 16 at Lamar
September 23 Chesterfield
October 7 at Whitmire
October 14 CA Johnson
October 21 at Great Falls
October 28 Lewisville
TOP RETURNERS: 1 Evan Sullivan RB/DB 11 Evan Talbert FB/LB 55 Shawn Price OL/DE 64 Richard Horton OL/DL 70 Will King OL/DL
KEY LOSSES: 3 James Goodie 5 Trevor Trull 56 Scott Wallace
COACH’S QUOTE: I’m excited for the 2022 season with this group. We have a good mix of young talent and experience across the board. These kids have had a great offseason, just can’t wait to see it all put together.
Team: Mullins High School
Coach: John Williams
2021: Record 2-5
2022 Schedule
August 19 Latta
August 26 at Green Sea Floyd's
September 2 at Lake View
September 9 at Red Springs (NC)
September 16 Trinity Collegiate
September 23 Carvers Bay
September 30 Lee Central
October 7 Andrews
October 21 at Kingstree
Oct 28 Marion
Top returners:Syree Livingston;Malik Brackett;Trey Gause;Dorian Smith;Kion Cribbs
Key Losses:Johnell Sindab;Timothy Frazier;Nizail Robinson;Tyreik Hayes;Zamon Palmer
COACH’s Quote:We have 2 starters back on offense and defense. We will be real young. We have 4 seniors returning, 3 juniors and the rest freshman and sophomores
TEAM: Pee Dee Academy
COACH: Jonathan King
2021 RECORD: 9-2
2022 SCHEDULE:
August 26 at Cardinal Newman
September 2 at Carolina Academy
September 9 Conway Christian
September 16 Williamsburg Academy
September 23 at Hilton Head Prep
September 30 Pinewood Prep
October 7 at Wilson Hall
October 14 Hilton Head Christian
October 21 at Northwood Academy
October 28 Florence Christian
TOP RETURNERS:Hudson Spivey; Landyn Tyler; Coleby Sinclair; Holden Calder; Jacob Rouse; Richard Smith.
KEY LOSSES: Zachary Martin; Colton Caulder; Allen Moore; Drew Singletary; Dylan Carter; Luke Carter.
COACH’S QUOTE:We return a large Senior class that played many key roles in our run to the 2021 SCISA Class 2A semifinals where we lost to the eventual state champion Hilton Head Christian. Our numbers are great with 48 players and our team has had a very productive summer of conditioning and weightlifting in preparation for the 2022 season. Our move to SCISA AAA will present weekly challenges against some great programs that we haven’t played in many years.
TEAM: South Florence
COACH: Drew Marlowe
2021 RECORD: 7-4
2022 SCHEDULE:
2022 Schedule
August 19 at Goose Creek
August 26 Oceanside
September 2 Orangeburg Wilk.
September 9 Carolina Forest
September 16 South Pointe
September 30 at Hartsville
October 7 Wilson
October 14 at Myrtle Beach
October 21 at North Myrtle Beach
October 28 West Florence
TOP RETURNERS:LaNorris Sellers, QB;Jaylin Davis, OLB
KEY LOSSES:Eric Cooper, ILB;Quay Dickens, OL
COACH’S QUOTE: I’m excited to see this team play this year.
TEAM: The King’s Academy
COACH: Keith Rogers
2021 RECORD: 2-8
2022 SCHEDULE:
August 19 at St. John’s Chrsitian
August 26 at Conway Christian
September 9 Williamsburg Academy
September 23 Carolina Academy
September 30 Patrick Henry
October 7 at Dillon Christian
October 14 at Calhoun Academy
October 21 Cross Schools
October 28 Lee Academy
TOP RETURNERS: I have 8 seniors with multiple years experience. CJ Clarke, Garrison Fields, Caleb Williams, Coleman Hunt, Gavin Moore, Nat Watson, Noah Turner, and James Richardson.
KEY LOSSES: Carter Fox, Aiden Elder, and David Leach
COACH'S QUOTE: We have been realigned with a new schedule and many teams that we have not played in the past. We are excited for our team that has experience but we need to continue to get better daily and stay healthy because we know that to win you must earn it.
TEAM: Trinity Collegiate School
COACH: Jared Amell
2020 RECORD: 11-2
2021 SCHEDULE:
August 12 Thomas Heyward at Charleston Southern
August 27 vs. Starkville Academy (MS) (at University of West Georgia)
September 2 Cardinal Newman*
September 9 at Mullins
September 16 at Augusta Christian
September 23 Legion Collegiate
September 30 Porter Gaud
October 7 at Ben Lippen
October 14 Hammond
October 21 at Hilton Head Prep
October 28 Laurence Manning
TOP RETURNERS: 2023 TE Matthew Warren, 2023 QB Carter Hardee, 2023 OL/DL Bridges Teal, 2023 OL/DL Jacob Powell, 2023 TE/LB Lucas Morgan, 2024 WR/DB Brycen Scott, 2024 WR/DB Courtlyn Brunson, 2024 WR/DB Quincy Chaney, 2025 RB Tre' Leonard, 2025 TE/LB James Herbert
KEY LOSSES: RB Reggion Bennett (Jacksonville State), DB Tre McLeod (Furman), DE Grant Epps (South Carolina State), OL Deon Walker (North Greenville), DL Daishone Small (North Greenville), LB Spencer Scott (Guilford)
COACH'S QUOTE: The Titans will have a new look in 2022 following the graduation of the strongest class in school history to this point. We are very excited about our multitude of young talent and looking forward to a challenging schedule in the new SCISA 4A.
TEAM: West Florence
COACH: Jody Jenerette
2021 RECORD: 11-3
2022 SCHEDULE:
August 19 Lexington
August 26 at Lake City
September 2 Socastee
September 9 at Dreher
September 23 Byrnes
September 30 at Myrtle Beach
October 7 at North Myrtle Beach
October 14 Wilson
October 21 Hartsville
October 28 at South Florence
TOP RETURNERS: Deuce Hudson, Stephen Smalls, Dashawn Gamble, Harrison Brown, Mason Benton, Franklin Emerson, Darren Lloyd, Josh Daniels
KEY LOSSES: Terry McKithwn
COACH'S QUOTE: "I love West Florence Football....let's play!!"
TEAM: Williamsburg Academy
COACH: Don Shelley
2021 RECORD: 10-1
2022 SCHEDULE:
August 26 Palmetto Christian
September 2 Florence Christian
September 9 at The King’s Academy
September 16 at Pee Dee Academy
September 23 Northside Christian
September 30 at Lee Acdemy
October 7 Beaufort Academy
October 14 at Orangeburg Prep
October 21 at Thomas Sumter
October 28 Carolina Academy
TOP RETURNERS: Conrad Balder; Teague Ward; Austin Ard; Ryan Corey; Holden Baylor.
KEY LOSSES: Joe Kellahan; Caleb Kline; Billy Brice; Mitchell Floyd.
COACH’S QUOTE: We feel we have talent to be competitive. We have come together as a team. We are as talented as last year's team. Weakness wasn;t bug up front and the front got better with four lineman back. We feel that the line is strength and experience.
TEAM: Wilson High School
COACH: Rodney Mooney (2nd year)
2021 RECORD: 1-8
2022 SCHEDULE:
August 19 at Aynor
August 26 at Marion
September 2 Dillon
September 9 Hilton Head Island
September 16 Darlington
September 30 at North Myrtle Beach
October 7 at South Florence
October 14 at West Florence
October 21 Myrtle Beach
October 28 Hartsville
TOP RETURNERS: Zandae Butler (WR), Jyron Waiters (WR), Karez Lambert (LB), Chance Cummings (LB), Zavian Scipio (LB/RB)
KEY LOSSES: Andriq Williams (DB/WR), Nyrae Sanders (WR), Montrel Goodson (DB)
COACH'S QUOTE: We have plenty of experience coming back to this year's team. Our leadership has increased drastically and we feel that we can compete on a high level. This upcoming season should be a lot of fun with the players we have coming back and those we've added to our program.