PEE DEE FOOTBALL STANDINGS 092321
PEE DEE FOOTBALL STANDINGS 092321

SCHSL;

4A;

REGION 6;

REGION;OVERALL;

W;L;W;L;

West Florence;1;0;4;0;

Myrtle Beach;1;0;2:0;

Hartsville;1;0;1;3;

South Florence;0;0;3;1;

North Myrtle Beach;0;1;2;1;

Wilson;0;1;0;3;

Darlington;0;1;0;3;

LAST WEEK’S GAMES;

South Pointe 33, South Florence 27 (3ot);

West Florence 53, Wilson 7;

Myrtle Beach 76, Darlington 0;

Hartsville 45, North Myrtle Beach 20;

FRIDAY’S GAMES;

North Myrtle Beach at South Florence;

Darlington at Wilson;

Fort Dorchester at Myrtle Beach;

West Florence at Hartsville;

3A;

REGION 6;

REGION;OVERALL;

W;L;W;L;

Camden;1;0;3;2;

Crestwood;1;0;2;0;

Lakewood;1;1;1;3;

Manning;0;0;0;2;

Marlboro County;0;1;1;2;

Lake City;0;1;0;1;

LAST WEEK’S GAMES;

Lakewood 14, Lake City 13;

Crestwood 44, Marlboro County 20;

A.C. Flora 3, Camden 0;

FRIDAY’S GAMES;

Camden at Lake City;

Lakewood at Marlboro County;

Manning at Crestwood;

REGION 7;

REGION; OVERALL;

W;L;W;L;

Aynor;1;0;2;0;

Dillon;1;0;1;0;

Waccamaw;1;0;1;2;

Georgetown;0;1;0;1;

Loris;0;1;0;4;

LAST WEEK’S GAME;

Aynor 43, Hannah-Pamplico 6;

Dillon 47, Loris 13;

Waccamaw 28, Georgetown 12;

FRIDAY’S GAMES;

Dillon at Aynor;

Georgetown at Chesterfield;

Waccamaw at Loris;

2A;

REGION 4;

REGION;OVERALL;

W;L;W;L

Andrew Jackson;0;0;3;1;

Cheraw;0;0;2;2;

Chesterfield;0;0;1;1;

North Central;0;0;1;2;

Central;0;0;1;2;

Buford;0;0;1;2;

LAST WEEK’S GAMES;

Lancaster 28, Central 0;

Andrew Jackson 31, Johnsonville 21;

Gilbert 62, Cheraw 21;

Lake View 44, Chesterfield 32;

Barnwell 48, North Central 28;

FRIDAY’S GAMES;

Buford at Parkwood (NC);

Sun Valley (NC) at Central;

Andrew Jackson at Indian Land;

North Central at Battery Creek;

REGION 7;

REGION;OVERALL;

W;L;W;L;

Lee Central;1;0;1;1;

Latta;1;0;1;2;

Marion;1;0;3;0;

Andrews;1;0;1;0;

Kingstree;0;2;0;2;

Mullins;0;2;0;3;

LAST WEEK’S GAMES;

Marion 40, Kingstree 0;

Andrews 26, Mullins 20;

FRIDAY’S GAMES;

Lee Central at Marion;

Andrews at Kingstree;

SATURDAY GAME;

Latta at C.E. Murray;

1A;

REGION 2;

REGION;OVERALL;

W;L;W;L;

Lamar;1;0;2;1;

Lewisville;0;0;3;2;

C.A. Johnson;0;0;1;1;

McBee;0;0;0;3;

Great Falls;0;1;4;1;

LAST WEEK’S GAMES;

Batesburg-Leesville 13, Lewisville 6;

Lamar 56, Great Falls 16;

FRIDAY’S GAMES;

Lamar at McBee;

C.A. Johnson at Great Falls;

REGION 4;

REGION;OVERALL;

W;L;W;L;

Carvers Bay;1;0;1;1;

Hemingway;0;0;0;1;

C.E. Murray:0;0;0;1;

East Clarendon;0;0;0;3;

Scott’s Branch;0;1;0;4;

LAST WEEK’S GAMES;

Carvers Bay 40, Scott’s Branch 16;

Indian Land 28, East Clarendon 0;

FRIDAY’S GAMES;

Hemingway at Scott’s Branch;

East Clarendon at Carvers Bay;

REGION 5;

REGION;OVERALL

W;L;W;L

Lake View;0;0;4;1

Hannah-Pamplico;0;0;2;1

Johnsonville;0;0;1;1

Timmonsville;0;0;0;2

Green Sea Floyds;0;0;1;1

LAST WEEK'S GAME;

Lake View 44, Chesterfield 32;

Columbia 42,Timmonsville 34;

Green Sea Floyds 14, South Columbus (NC) 13;

Aynor 43, Hannah-Pamplico 6;

FRIDAY’S GAMES;

Johnsonville at Lake View;

West Columbus (NC) at Green Sea Floyds;

Hannah-Pamplico at Timmonsville;

SCISA;

3A;

REGION 2;

REGION;OVERALL;

W;L;W;L;

Trinity Collegiate;2;0;4;0;

Porter-Gaud;1;0;4;1;

First Baptist;1;1;3;2;

Laurence Manning;1;1;2;1;

Pinewood Prep;0;2;3;2;

LAST WEEK’S GAMES;

Laurence Manning 26, Ben Lippen 13;

Trinity Collegiate 51, First Baptist 15;

Porter-Gaud 47, Pinewood Prep 21;

FRIDAY’S GAMES;

John Paul II at Pinewood Prep;

Ben Lippen at Trinity Collegiate;

Hammond at Laurence Manning;

Hanahan at Porter Gaud;

2A;

REGION 2;

REGION;OVERALL;

W;L;W;L;

Pee Dee Academy;1;0;4;0;

Williamsburg Academy;1;0;2;0;

Carolina Academy;1;0;2;2;

Spartanburg Christian;0;1;0;4;

Florence Christian;0;2;3;2;

Oakbrook Prep;0;1;1;1;

LAST WEEK’S GAMES;

Florence Christian 49, Lee Academy 26;

Pee Dee Academy 44, Thomas Sumter 6;

The King’s Academy21, Carolina Academy 20 (OT);

Landrum 56, Spartanburg Christian 0;

Oakbrook Prep 83, Orangeburg Christian 0;

FRIDAY’S GAMES;

Dillon Christian at Carolina Academy;

Thomas Sumter at Williamsburg Academy;

Lee Academy at Pee Dee Academy;

Florence Christian at Orangeburg Prep;

1A;

REGION 2;

REGION;OVERALL;

W;L;W;L;

Thomas Sumter;2;0;3;1;

Calhoun Academy;2;0;3;0;

Christian Academy;0;0;1;0;

Lee Academy;0;1;1;3;

Dillon Christian;0;2;0;3;

The King’s Academy;0;1;1;3;

LAST WEEK’S GAMES;

The King’s Academy 21, Carolina Academy 20 (OT);

Calhoun Academy 41, Dillon Christian 15;

Florence Christian 49, Lee Academy 36;

Pee Dee Academy​ 44, Thomas Sumter 6;

FRIDAY’S GAMES;

Calhoun Academy at The King’s Academy;

Dillon Christian at Carolina Academy;

Thomas Sumter at Williamsburg Academy;

Lee Academy at Pee Dee Academy;

