PEE DEE FOOTBALL STANDINGS 092321

SCHSL;
4A;
REGION 6;
REGION;OVERALL;
W;L;W;L;
West Florence;1;0;4;0;
Myrtle Beach;1;0;2:0;
Hartsville;1;0;1;3;
South Florence;0;0;3;1;
North Myrtle Beach;0;1;2;1;
Wilson;0;1;0;3;
Darlington;0;1;0;3;
LAST WEEK’S GAMES;
South Pointe 33, South Florence 27 (3ot);
West Florence 53, Wilson 7;
Myrtle Beach 76, Darlington 0;
Hartsville 45, North Myrtle Beach 20;
FRIDAY’S GAMES;
North Myrtle Beach at South Florence;
Darlington at Wilson;
Fort Dorchester at Myrtle Beach;
West Florence at Hartsville;
3A;
REGION 6;
REGION;OVERALL;
W;L;W;L;
Camden;1;0;3;2;
Crestwood;1;0;2;0;
Lakewood;1;1;1;3;
Manning;0;0;0;2;
Marlboro County;0;1;1;2;
Lake City;0;1;0;1;
LAST WEEK’S GAMES;
Lakewood 14, Lake City 13;
Crestwood 44, Marlboro County 20;
A.C. Flora 3, Camden 0;
FRIDAY’S GAMES;
Camden at Lake City;
Lakewood at Marlboro County;
Manning at Crestwood;
REGION 7;
REGION; OVERALL;
W;L;W;L;
Aynor;1;0;2;0;
Dillon;1;0;1;0;
Waccamaw;1;0;1;2;
Georgetown;0;1;0;1;
Loris;0;1;0;4;
LAST WEEK’S GAME;
Aynor 43, Hannah-Pamplico 6;
Dillon 47, Loris 13;
Waccamaw 28, Georgetown 12;
FRIDAY’S GAMES;
Dillon at Aynor;
Georgetown at Chesterfield;
Waccamaw at Loris;
2A;
REGION 4;
REGION;OVERALL;
W;L;W;L
Andrew Jackson;0;0;3;1;
Cheraw;0;0;2;2;
Chesterfield;0;0;1;1;
North Central;0;0;1;2;
Central;0;0;1;2;
Buford;0;0;1;2;
LAST WEEK’S GAMES;
Lancaster 28, Central 0;
Andrew Jackson 31, Johnsonville 21;
Gilbert 62, Cheraw 21;
Lake View 44, Chesterfield 32;
Barnwell 48, North Central 28;
FRIDAY’S GAMES;
Buford at Parkwood (NC);
Sun Valley (NC) at Central;
Andrew Jackson at Indian Land;
North Central at Battery Creek;
REGION 7;
REGION;OVERALL;
W;L;W;L;
Lee Central;1;0;1;1;
Latta;1;0;1;2;
Marion;1;0;3;0;
Andrews;1;0;1;0;
Kingstree;0;2;0;2;
Mullins;0;2;0;3;
LAST WEEK’S GAMES;
Marion 40, Kingstree 0;
Andrews 26, Mullins 20;
FRIDAY’S GAMES;
Lee Central at Marion;
Andrews at Kingstree;
SATURDAY GAME;
Latta at C.E. Murray;
1A;
REGION 2;
REGION;OVERALL;
W;L;W;L;
Lamar;1;0;2;1;
Lewisville;0;0;3;2;
C.A. Johnson;0;0;1;1;
McBee;0;0;0;3;
Great Falls;0;1;4;1;
LAST WEEK’S GAMES;
Batesburg-Leesville 13, Lewisville 6;
Lamar 56, Great Falls 16;
FRIDAY’S GAMES;
Lamar at McBee;
C.A. Johnson at Great Falls;
REGION 4;
REGION;OVERALL;
W;L;W;L;
Carvers Bay;1;0;1;1;
Hemingway;0;0;0;1;
C.E. Murray:0;0;0;1;
East Clarendon;0;0;0;3;
Scott’s Branch;0;1;0;4;
LAST WEEK’S GAMES;
Carvers Bay 40, Scott’s Branch 16;
Indian Land 28, East Clarendon 0;
FRIDAY’S GAMES;
Hemingway at Scott’s Branch;
East Clarendon at Carvers Bay;
REGION 5;
REGION;OVERALL
W;L;W;L
Lake View;0;0;4;1
Hannah-Pamplico;0;0;2;1
Johnsonville;0;0;1;1
Timmonsville;0;0;0;2
Green Sea Floyds;0;0;1;1
LAST WEEK'S GAME;
Lake View 44, Chesterfield 32;
Columbia 42,Timmonsville 34;
Green Sea Floyds 14, South Columbus (NC) 13;
Aynor 43, Hannah-Pamplico 6;
FRIDAY’S GAMES;
Johnsonville at Lake View;
West Columbus (NC) at Green Sea Floyds;
Hannah-Pamplico at Timmonsville;
SCISA;
3A;
REGION 2;
REGION;OVERALL;
W;L;W;L;
Trinity Collegiate;2;0;4;0;
Porter-Gaud;1;0;4;1;
First Baptist;1;1;3;2;
Laurence Manning;1;1;2;1;
Pinewood Prep;0;2;3;2;
LAST WEEK’S GAMES;
Laurence Manning 26, Ben Lippen 13;
Trinity Collegiate 51, First Baptist 15;
Porter-Gaud 47, Pinewood Prep 21;
FRIDAY’S GAMES;
John Paul II at Pinewood Prep;
Ben Lippen at Trinity Collegiate;
Hammond at Laurence Manning;
Hanahan at Porter Gaud;
2A;
REGION 2;
REGION;OVERALL;
W;L;W;L;
Pee Dee Academy;1;0;4;0;
Williamsburg Academy;1;0;2;0;
Carolina Academy;1;0;2;2;
Spartanburg Christian;0;1;0;4;
Florence Christian;0;2;3;2;
Oakbrook Prep;0;1;1;1;
LAST WEEK’S GAMES;
Florence Christian 49, Lee Academy 26;
Pee Dee Academy 44, Thomas Sumter 6;
The King’s Academy21, Carolina Academy 20 (OT);
Landrum 56, Spartanburg Christian 0;
Oakbrook Prep 83, Orangeburg Christian 0;
FRIDAY’S GAMES;
Dillon Christian at Carolina Academy;
Thomas Sumter at Williamsburg Academy;
Lee Academy at Pee Dee Academy;
Florence Christian at Orangeburg Prep;
1A;
REGION 2;
REGION;OVERALL;
W;L;W;L;
Thomas Sumter;2;0;3;1;
Calhoun Academy;2;0;3;0;
Christian Academy;0;0;1;0;
Lee Academy;0;1;1;3;
Dillon Christian;0;2;0;3;
The King’s Academy;0;1;1;3;
LAST WEEK’S GAMES;
The King’s Academy 21, Carolina Academy 20 (OT);
Calhoun Academy 41, Dillon Christian 15;
Florence Christian 49, Lee Academy 36;
Pee Dee Academy 44, Thomas Sumter 6;
FRIDAY’S GAMES;
Calhoun Academy at The King’s Academy;
Dillon Christian at Carolina Academy;
Thomas Sumter at Williamsburg Academy;
Lee Academy at Pee Dee Academy;