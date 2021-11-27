Q: I wish I could find balance in life but I am unstable in my thoughts and actions. I've tried everything there is, but some say the oppression is caused by having no self-confidence. Is this true? - U.W.

A: From the depths of the soul, people want the scales to balance. People long for balance in their lives, but mankind remains nervous and afraid. Many strive to solve the dilemma by attaining things: education, position, relationships, and even fame and influence. But they remain discouraged, always striving for the next thing, never being satisfied.

Many join the church thinking that will be the key to fulfillment. Some think that by working to be good and treating others well will put them over the top.

What is the answer to the great dilemma of striking the balance in life? Jesus answered this question and said, "I am the way, the truth, and the life" (John 14:6). When we trust God with our life and put our faith and trust in Him, He brings the balance. He enables us to look to Him, "the author and finisher of our faith" (Hebrews 12:2).