PERI LOCKHART and KATHERINE WATTS: New Year, new You? Start with a healthy diet

When changing your food choices and habits, you also need to think about staying hydrated. Increasing your water and fluid intake helps your body perform essential functions and prevent dehydration, which can lead to headaches or muscle fatigue. Fun ways to track your fluid intake might include getting a water bottle that has lines on it to track and motivate you. However, there are several ways to incorporate fluid into your diet other than drinking water. You can opt for foods high in water content, such as watermelon, yogurt, and celery. Not only are you increasing your fluid intake, you are also making healthy food choices at the same time.

A new year allows for a fresh start and exciting beginnings. While starting a new routine involving different and new foods may seem intimidating, it can be extremely rewarding. Don’t forget to set SMART goals for yourself that you will be able to accomplish, which will in turn lead to a healthier physical and mental 2022!

Peri Lockhart and Katherine Watts are Winthrop University students and are dietetic interns at MUSC Health Florence Medical Center. This column was written with oversight and approval of Caroline Thompson, MUSC Health Florence Division registered dietitian and director of nutrition systems. MUSC Health provides free one-on-one outpatient nutrition counseling with a registered dietitian. Call 843-674-4525 to schedule an appointment or find out more about free diabetes and nutrition counseling at MUSC Health.