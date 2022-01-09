PERI LOCKHART and KATHERINE WATTS: New Year, new You? Start with a healthy diet

Two of the most common New Year’s resolutions are working out and losing weight. However, it can be hard to make a sudden lifestyle change. If you don’t have the time or money to join a gym this New Year’s, start by making healthy changes to your diet.
A healthier diet can lead to weight loss and many other health benefits, including a reduced chance of diseases such as heart disease, diabetes, and cancer.
What foods should you focus on to eat healthy or lose weight? A balanced daily diet should include fruit, vegetables, grains, protein, and low-fat dairy.
Most Americans do not eat enough fruits or vegetables. For a balanced diet, you can aim for at least 4-5 servings of both fruits and vegetables daily. Most Americans eat the recommended amount of grains, but not enough whole grains (such as whole-wheat bread, oats, quinoa, brown rice, popcorn, and many others).
Instead of restricting yourself, think of food items you can add to your day. If your goal is to lose weight or eat healthier, think about your current diet and what foods may be missing.
It is easiest to make small specific goals when making a lifestyle change. Think SMART- your weight loss goal should be Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, and Timely. An example of a SMART goal: I will eat four vegetable servings every day this week. Another example is cooking dinner at home six nights a week before January is over. Your goals should be personal to you. Use measurable goals you know you can achieve to avoid discouragement. Beginning an extreme or ambitious diet is often unhealthy and may cause you to “give up.” If you plan to lose weight, remember that a steady weight loss of 1-2 pounds a week is safer and more sustainable than a rapid weight loss.
When changing your food choices and habits, you also need to think about staying hydrated. Increasing your water and fluid intake helps your body perform essential functions and prevent dehydration, which can lead to headaches or muscle fatigue. Fun ways to track your fluid intake might include getting a water bottle that has lines on it to track and motivate you. However, there are several ways to incorporate fluid into your diet other than drinking water. You can opt for foods high in water content, such as watermelon, yogurt, and celery. Not only are you increasing your fluid intake, you are also making healthy food choices at the same time.
A new year allows for a fresh start and exciting beginnings. While starting a new routine involving different and new foods may seem intimidating, it can be extremely rewarding. Don’t forget to set SMART goals for yourself that you will be able to accomplish, which will in turn lead to a healthier physical and mental 2022!
Peri Lockhart and Katherine Watts are Winthrop University students and are dietetic interns at MUSC Health Florence Medical Center. This column was written with oversight and approval of Caroline Thompson, MUSC Health Florence Division registered dietitian and director of nutrition systems. MUSC Health provides free one-on-one outpatient nutrition counseling with a registered dietitian.
Call 843-674-4525 to schedule an appointment or find out more about free diabetes and nutrition counseling at MUSC Health.