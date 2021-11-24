PET OF THE WEEK

Oliver is just the best. This friendly, brawny boy loves to have a good time and adding humans or other doggies to the mix is just icing on the cake. Oliver has some heft and umph to him and would benefit from daily exercise/outings so a more active like-minded family to help keep him at his best would be an excellent match. He loves kids but because of his size and energy, he might knock them over accidentally if they are little. Oliver is a 5-year-old bully mix and weighs 58 pounds.