 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pete

Pete

Pete

Despite his age, can demonstrate puppy energy Sweet as sugar Loves people When sitting will lie at your feet Sits... View on PetFinder

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Homeowner interested in preserving scenic view by buying a portion of neighbor’s property
Home & Garden

Homeowner interested in preserving scenic view by buying a portion of neighbor’s property

Q: We live in a subdivision that was built in 1962. The houses are situated on irregularly shaped lots to form an open area that is landscaped with vistas of mature trees and a leafy, verdant backdrop. Property lines are marked with very low, split-rail fences. We have an open airy feeling in our subdivision. Our picture window looks out over a portion of a neighbor’s lot that makes a pleasant view.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert