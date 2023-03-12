Lincoln and Remus are just two of the pets available for adoption at the Darlington County Animal Shelter operated by the Darlington County Humane Society.

Both are big fellows.

Lincoln, a Lab mix, weighs 54 pounds. He’s 3 to 4 years old. According to the shelter, Lincoln is sweet and gentle. He likes hanging around with people.

Remus, a 1-year-old shepherd mix, weighs 67 pounds. He is loaded with plenty of happy, playful, silly, goofy energy.

The shelter is at 1705 Adoption Way, Darlington, S.C. 29532.

The shelter is closed because of the coronavirus but services are available by appointment. Call 843-398-4402 to schedule an appointment for pet adoption, to reclaim lost pets, or to turn in pets.