MARION, S.C. -- MUSC Health Marion Medical Center named Registered Nurse Jasmine Phillips as the Nurse of the Year.

The Nurse of the Year is a prestigious recognition chosen from more than 50 nurses working in all areas at MUSC Health Marion Medical Center. The Nurse of the Year is chosen for their qualities as a distinguished leader and mentor for all nurses at the hospital.

Phillips is a charge nurse and preceptor in the Medical Surgical Department. She is described as bringing a fresh, positive energy to the department, uplifting her team and supporting them while working side-by-side. Phillips can often be found mentoring and teaching others. She also volunteers to learn new skills and provides care to her patients.

Every year the nursing recognition is held in remembrance of Florence Nightingale, considered by many to be the founder of modern nursing for her efforts in establishing standards for hygiene and cleanliness significantly lowering the hospital death rate.