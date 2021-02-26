Photos for A3 jump page
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Nobody was injured Saturday afternoon in a crash between a KIA Soul and a South Carolina Highway Patrol cruiser at the wood line behind a Florence County school.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Florence man faces nine counts of injury to property to obtain nonferrous metals in connection with theft of catalytic converters from vehicles on South Irby Street, East Howe Springs Road, Claussen Road and Pamplico Highway.
Every toilet replacement can be a little different. So here are a few extra details for you to consider from contractor/plumber Ed Del Grande.
FLORENCE, S.C. – The South Carolina Pecan Festival will continue this fall with a new name, the SC Pecan Music & Food Festival.
Q: I have a question about the timeshare property that was owned by my late husband. My husband died of a sudden heart attack recently, without a will. He was the sole owner of the timeshare and he had no estate and there’s no probate case pending.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- A smoke alarm Saturday morning alerted a Florence family in time for them to escape their burning Damon Drive residence.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Two spectators, a parent and a friend, were on hand Saturday to watch the second-ranked-in-the-nation Florence One Schools esports Rocket League team play in their end-of-the-season tournament.
DARLINGTON, S.C. -- Three people died in a span of five hours on Darlington County roads Saturday night.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- A refrigerated truck full of chocolate chips met a bad end Saturday on Interstate 95 just south of the TV Road interchange.
Wondering how to begin decluttering your home? Here’s how to tackle the toughest areas of your house. Take a mental inventory of what you see and write down how the room makes you feel. Then, close your eyes and imagine what you want your new space to look like. Write down how the new vision makes you feel, and place this in a prominent spot as a reminder of what’s to come. If you stick to the process, you will reach your goals. Here’s how to tackle the toughest areas of your house.