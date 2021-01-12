Police search for suspects in Florence armed robbery

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence Police are asking for the public's assistance to identify two people wanted for questioning in an armed robbery.
The Jan. 11 incident happened in the parking lot of the Phoenix Mart on David McLeod Boulevard. The victim's money and personal affects were taken in the incident but no injuries were reported, according to a release from the Florence Police Department.
Anyone with information is asked to contact LCpl. Chatlosh of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or Jchatlosh@cityofflorence.com.