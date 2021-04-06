 Skip to main content
Porter Stewart, Trisha Caulder, Tonya Addison appointed to Florence One-Four consolidation committee
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. – The current leadership of Florence One Schools and Florence School District Four will be well represented on the committee tasked with leading the consolidation of Florence Four into Florence One Schools.

Florence One Schools board chairman Porter Stewart and vice chairwoman Trisha Caulder and Florence Four Administrator Tonya Addison were all appointed to the committee by South Carolina Superintendent Molly Spearman on Tuesday.

Spearman also appointed Dr. Gloria Bracey, Florence Four parent liaison and a local pastor; Thomas McFadden, Timmonsville police chief and the football coach at Timmonsville High School; and Kimberly Mack, state director of school transformation and a former South Florence High School principal, to the committee.

“As we plan for the future education of the students in Timmonsville, it is imperative that we put forth ideas and recommendations that put their interests first,” Spearman said. “This committee is composed of community advocates and experts who will be charged with putting forth recommendations and addressing concerns that will ensure a smooth transition and ultimately lead to the best outcomes for students and their families.”

The committee will hold public meetings, accept public input and make recommendations to Spearman, the Florence One board and Florence One Superintendent Richard O’Malley regarding the consolidation, according to a news release announcing the committee’s formation. The news release also adds that both districts’ staffs and state department of education staff will be involved in the process.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

