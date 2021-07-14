Positivity rate for coronavirus tests in SC soars to 8%

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It’s been a week and a half since Fourth of July gatherings in South Carolina.
Boom! The positivity rate for coronavirus tests soared to 8.0% in the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control report that was issued Wednesday. This involved 3,656 tests that were conducted Monday.
Coincidence? Not if the coronavirus case count rises in the next week.
Look at the rise in the positivity rate in the past two weeks:
On Tuesday, June 29, the rate was 2.5%.
On Wednesday, June 30, the rate was 2.8%.
On Sunday, July 4, the rate was 3.8%
On Monday, July 5, the rate was 5.8%
On Tuesday, July 6, the rate was 5.8%.
On Wednesday, July 7, the rate was 4.7%.
On Thursday, July 8, the rate was 4.7%.
On Saturday, the rate was 4.3%.
On Sunday, the rate was 5.4%.
On Monday, the rate of 8% was up by 2.6% in just one day.
On Wednesday, 204 new confirmed coronavirus cases, 121 probable cases, three confirmed deaths and one probable death were reported in the state.
In the Pee Dee, 12 confirmed cases, one probable case and no deaths were reported in the Pee Dee.
Florence County led with seven confirmed cases. Dillon was next with three cases, followed by Marion and Williamsburg counties with one each. Darlington County reported one probable case.
The state’s cumulative totals now are 495,075 confirmed cases, 105,528 probable cases, 8,675 confirmed deaths and 1,185 probable deaths.
To date, 8,284,304 COVID-19 tests have been administered in South Carolina.
As of Monday, 3,839,782 vaccination doses have been received in South Carolina. Of that, 2,118,478 South Carolina residents have received at least one dose (49.3%) and 1,867,509 are fully vaccinated (43.5%).
Of the 11,228 inpatient hospital beds in South Carolina, 8,383 are occupied (74.66%). Of those, 164 are occupied by COVID-19 patients (1.96%).
DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line — 1-866-365-8110 — to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.
The new vaccine information line launched with 240 phone operators and is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. People who have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines or who need help finding vaccine providers and their contact information are asked to call the DHEC COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line.
DHEC also established a Care Line — 1-855-472-3432.
The Care Line maintains the same hours of operations at the vaccine information line, easily remembered as 7-7-7: available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.
The Care Line assists people with general questions about COVID-19, testing, or who need to schedule an appointment at a DHEC health department for SC STRONG appointments, family planning, well-child checkups, WIC services, HIV/STD screening, and other health department services.