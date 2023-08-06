ASHEBORO, N.C. − Zach Hunt hit a three-run homer and Dylan Wiegel pitched 3 1/3 innings of one-hit, shutout relief work to help lead Florence to an 8-5 victory over Fuquay-Varina (N.C.) on Sunday for the Southeast Regional championship.

Post 1 (30-5) advances to the American Legion World Series in Shelby, N.C., on Aug. 10. It is the second-ever trip to the World Series under coach Derick Urquhart, who also guided the team there in 2012.

Hunt's blast was part of a 4-0 surge to start the game for Post 1. Brody Cook added a sacrifice fly as well as Florence got off to a fast start.

Jackson Moore added a RBI single in the second and Josh Williams came through with a RBI double in the third. Jamarcus Williams' RBI groundout that same inning made it 7-3 in favor of Florence.

Noah Moore added a sacrifice fly in the sixth to pad the lead.

Landon Vick got the start for Post 1 and went 3 2/3 innings while allowing five runs on eight hits with one strikeout and five walks.

Wiegel entered in the bottom of the fourth with the bases loaded and two down and shut the door the rest of the way. He allowed just one hit and one walk while striking out three.

