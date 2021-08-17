For some schools, the 2021 high school football season starts this week. Inside today's edition of the Morning News, you will find our Prep Football 2021 special section. The 20-page section includes a feature on our preseason player of the year, a look at our 2021 Preseason All-Pee Dee team, our preseason poll and team previews. It doesn't include schedules because of last-minute changes. The section includes a look at the stadiums old and new in Florence. For once, referees will have a room where they can dress before and after games. Look closely at the photo and smile.