FLORENCE
For some schools, the 2021 high school football season starts this week. Inside today's edition of the Morning News, you will find our Prep Football 2021 special section. The 20-page section includes a feature on our preseason player of the year, a look at our 2021 Preseason All-Pee Dee team, our preseason poll and team previews. It doesn't include schedules because of last-minute changes. The section includes a look at the stadiums old and new in Florence. For once, referees will have a room where they can dress before and after games. Look closely at the photo and smile.