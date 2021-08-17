 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PREP FOOTBALL 2021
0 Comments
INSIDE

PREP FOOTBALL 2021

  • 0
Prep Football 2021 cover

FLORENCE

For some schools, the 2021 high school football season starts this week. Inside today's edition of the Morning News, you will find our Prep Football 2021 special section. The 20-page section includes a feature on our preseason player of the year, a look at our 2021 Preseason All-Pee Dee team, our preseason poll and team previews. It doesn't include schedules because of last-minute changes. The section includes a look at the stadiums old and new in Florence. For once, referees will have a room where they can dress before and after games. Look closely at the photo and smile.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
Hope Village progressing toward late September ribbon cutting
Local News

Hope Village progressing toward late September ribbon cutting

FLORENCE, S.C. -- When completed the House of Hope's Hope Village will have a community center, laundry center, privacy and security fence, gated access, playground, garden boxes, 24 hour security, landscaping, lots of tender-loving care and a mission -- to provide temporary, dignified transitional housing to those in need.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert