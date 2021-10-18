 Skip to main content
PREP FOOTBALL STANDINGS 102121
PREP FOOTBALL STANDINGS 102121

SCHSL

4A

REGION 6

REGION OVERALL

W L W L

Myrtle Beach 4 0 5 1

South Florence 4 0 7 1

Hartsville 2 2 2 5

West Florence 2 2 5 2

North Myrtle Beach 2 3 4 3

Wilson 1 4 1 6

Darlington 0 4 0 6

LAST WEEK’S GAMES

West Florence 35, North Myrtle Beach 9

Myrtle Beach 48, Wilson 6

South Florence 28, Hartsville 21

FRIDAY’S GAMES

West Florence at Darlington

Wilson at Hartsville

Myrtle Beach at South Florence

3A

REGION6

REGION OVERALL

W L W L

Camden 4 0 6 2

Crestwood 4 1 5 2

Lakewood 3 2 3 4

Marlboro County 1 4 2 5

Lake City 1 4 1 4

Manning 1 3 1 6

LAST WEEK’S GAMES

Crestwood 24, Lake City 6

Manning 44, Marlboro County 22

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Manning at Camden

Andrews at Lake City

Lakewood at Keenan

REGION 7

REGION OVERALL

W L W L

Dillon 4 0 5 0

Waccamaw 1 3 1 5

Loris 2 2 3 5

Aynor 3 1 5 1

Georgetown 0 4 0 7

LAST WEEK’S GAMES

Aynor 30, Loris 18

Dillon 54, Georgetown 14

Today’s GAMES:

Loris at Kingstree

Aynor at Lamar

Waccamaw at Lake View

2A

REGION 4

REGION OVERALL

W L W L

Andrew Jackson 3 0 6 2

Cheraw 2 1 4 3

Chesterfield 3 0 5 1

North Central 1 2 3 4

Central 0 3 1 6

Buford 0 3 1 6

LAST WEEK’S GAMES

Andrew Jackson 21, Cheraw 7

North Central 40, Buford 7

Chesterfield 48, Central 20

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Andrew Jackson at Chesterfield

Central at Buford

North Central at Cheraw

REGION 7

REGION OVERALL

W L W L

Marion 5 0 8 0

Lee Central 4 1 4 2

Andrews 2 3 2 3

Latta 1 3 1 4

Mullins 1 3 1 4

Kingstree 1 4 2 4

LAST WEEK’S GAMES

Lee Central 36, Latta 7

Marion 37, Andrews 21

Kingstree 16, Edisto 7

TODAY Game

Loris at Kingstree

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Mullins at Latta

Marion at East Clarendon

REGION 2

REGION OVERALL

W L W L

Lamar 4:0 5 2

McBee 2 1 2 4

C.A. Johnson 1 1 3 3

Great Falls 1 3 5 3

Lewisville 0 3 3 5

LAST WEEK’S GAMES

Lamar 24, C.A. Johnson 16

McBee 40, Lewisville 24

TODAY GAME

Aynor at Lamar

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Lewisville at C.A. Johnson

Hickory Hawks (NC) at Great Falls

REGION 4

REGION OVERALL

W L W L

Carvers Bay 2 1 2 2

C.E. Murray:1 0 2 1

East Clarendon 2 1 2 4

Scott’s Branch 1 2 1 5

Hemingway 0 2 0 3

LAST WEEK’S GAMES

C.E. Murray 22, Carvers Bay 20

East Clarendon 14, Scott’s Branch 8

FRIDAY’S GAMES

C.E. Murray at Scott’s Branch

Marion at East Clarendon

Carvers Bay at Hemingway

REGION 5

REGION OVERALL

W L W L

Green Sea Floyds 1 0 3 1

Hannah-Pamplico 1 0 3 1

Lake View 1 1 5 2

Timmonsville 0 0 0 2

Johnsonville 0 2 1 3

LAST WEEK’S GAMES

Johnsonville 60, Hannah-Pamplico 52

Lake View 32, Timmonsville 12

TODAY GAME

Waccamaw at Lake View

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Timmonsville at Johnsonville

Green Sea Floyd at Hannah-Pamplico

SCISA

3A

REGION 2

REGION OVERALL

W L W L

Trinity Collegiate 3 0 7 1

Laurence Manning 3 1 4 2

First Baptist 1 1 3 4

Porter-Gaud 1 2 5 4

Pinewood Prep 0 3 4 5

LAST WEEK’S GAMES

Laurence Manning 35, Pinewood Prep 21

Trinity Collegiate 52, Heathwood Hall 21

Porter Gaud 28, Cardinal Newman 14

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Trinity Collegiate at Laurence Manning

Porter Gaud at Ben Lippen

Pinewood Prep at First Baptist

Class 2A

REGION 2

REGION OVERALL

W L W L

Williamsburg Academy 2 0 7 0

Pee Dee Academy 2 1 7 1

Carolina Academy 1 1 2 5

Florence Christian 1 2 6 3

Spartanburg Christian 0 2 1 6

LAST WEEK’S GAMES

Pee Dee Academy 42, Dillon Christian 13

Florence Christian 45, Carolina Academy 13

Spartanburg Christian 48, Northside Christian 6

Williamsburg Academy 60, The King’s Academy 6

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Spartanburg Christian at Florence Christian

Williamsburg Academy at Carolina Academy

Class A

REGION 2

REGION OVERALL

W L W L

Thomas Sumter 3 0 5 3

Calhoun Academy 3 0 6 1

Lee Academy 2 1 4 4

The King’s Academy 1 2 2 6

Christian Academy 0 3 1 3

Dillon Christian 0 3 1 6

LAST WEEK’S GAMES

Williamsburg Academy 60, The King’s Academy 6

Pee Dee Academy 42, Dillon Christian 13

Wilson Hall 28, Thomas Sumter 27

Lee Academy 56, Christian Academy 18

FRIDAY’S GAMES

The King’s Academy at Lee Academy

Dillon Christian at Christian Academy

Thomas Sumter at Calhoun Academy

