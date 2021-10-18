PREP FOOTBALL STANDINGS 102121

SCHSL
4A
REGION 6
REGION OVERALL
W L W L
Myrtle Beach 4 0 5 1
South Florence 4 0 7 1
Hartsville 2 2 2 5
West Florence 2 2 5 2
North Myrtle Beach 2 3 4 3
Wilson 1 4 1 6
Darlington 0 4 0 6
LAST WEEK’S GAMES
West Florence 35, North Myrtle Beach 9
Myrtle Beach 48, Wilson 6
South Florence 28, Hartsville 21
FRIDAY’S GAMES
West Florence at Darlington
Wilson at Hartsville
Myrtle Beach at South Florence
3A
REGION6
REGION OVERALL
W L W L
Camden 4 0 6 2
Crestwood 4 1 5 2
Lakewood 3 2 3 4
Marlboro County 1 4 2 5
Lake City 1 4 1 4
Manning 1 3 1 6
LAST WEEK’S GAMES
Crestwood 24, Lake City 6
Manning 44, Marlboro County 22
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Manning at Camden
Andrews at Lake City
Lakewood at Keenan
REGION 7
REGION OVERALL
W L W L
Dillon 4 0 5 0
Waccamaw 1 3 1 5
Loris 2 2 3 5
Aynor 3 1 5 1
Georgetown 0 4 0 7
LAST WEEK’S GAMES
Aynor 30, Loris 18
Dillon 54, Georgetown 14
Today’s GAMES:
Loris at Kingstree
Aynor at Lamar
Waccamaw at Lake View
2A
REGION 4
REGION OVERALL
W L W L
Andrew Jackson 3 0 6 2
Cheraw 2 1 4 3
Chesterfield 3 0 5 1
North Central 1 2 3 4
Central 0 3 1 6
Buford 0 3 1 6
LAST WEEK’S GAMES
Andrew Jackson 21, Cheraw 7
North Central 40, Buford 7
Chesterfield 48, Central 20
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Andrew Jackson at Chesterfield
Central at Buford
North Central at Cheraw
REGION 7
REGION OVERALL
W L W L
Marion 5 0 8 0
Lee Central 4 1 4 2
Andrews 2 3 2 3
Latta 1 3 1 4
Mullins 1 3 1 4
Kingstree 1 4 2 4
LAST WEEK’S GAMES
Lee Central 36, Latta 7
Marion 37, Andrews 21
Kingstree 16, Edisto 7
TODAY Game
Loris at Kingstree
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Mullins at Latta
Marion at East Clarendon
REGION 2
REGION OVERALL
W L W L
Lamar 4:0 5 2
McBee 2 1 2 4
C.A. Johnson 1 1 3 3
Great Falls 1 3 5 3
Lewisville 0 3 3 5
LAST WEEK’S GAMES
Lamar 24, C.A. Johnson 16
McBee 40, Lewisville 24
TODAY GAME
Aynor at Lamar
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Lewisville at C.A. Johnson
Hickory Hawks (NC) at Great Falls
REGION 4
REGION OVERALL
W L W L
Carvers Bay 2 1 2 2
C.E. Murray:1 0 2 1
East Clarendon 2 1 2 4
Scott’s Branch 1 2 1 5
Hemingway 0 2 0 3
LAST WEEK’S GAMES
C.E. Murray 22, Carvers Bay 20
East Clarendon 14, Scott’s Branch 8
FRIDAY’S GAMES
C.E. Murray at Scott’s Branch
Marion at East Clarendon
Carvers Bay at Hemingway
REGION 5
REGION OVERALL
W L W L
Green Sea Floyds 1 0 3 1
Hannah-Pamplico 1 0 3 1
Lake View 1 1 5 2
Timmonsville 0 0 0 2
Johnsonville 0 2 1 3
LAST WEEK’S GAMES
Johnsonville 60, Hannah-Pamplico 52
Lake View 32, Timmonsville 12
TODAY GAME
Waccamaw at Lake View
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Timmonsville at Johnsonville
Green Sea Floyd at Hannah-Pamplico
SCISA
3A
REGION 2
REGION OVERALL
W L W L
Trinity Collegiate 3 0 7 1
Laurence Manning 3 1 4 2
First Baptist 1 1 3 4
Porter-Gaud 1 2 5 4
Pinewood Prep 0 3 4 5
LAST WEEK’S GAMES
Laurence Manning 35, Pinewood Prep 21
Trinity Collegiate 52, Heathwood Hall 21
Porter Gaud 28, Cardinal Newman 14
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Trinity Collegiate at Laurence Manning
Porter Gaud at Ben Lippen
Pinewood Prep at First Baptist
Class 2A
REGION 2
REGION OVERALL
W L W L
Williamsburg Academy 2 0 7 0
Pee Dee Academy 2 1 7 1
Carolina Academy 1 1 2 5
Florence Christian 1 2 6 3
Spartanburg Christian 0 2 1 6
LAST WEEK’S GAMES
Pee Dee Academy 42, Dillon Christian 13
Florence Christian 45, Carolina Academy 13
Spartanburg Christian 48, Northside Christian 6
Williamsburg Academy 60, The King’s Academy 6
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Spartanburg Christian at Florence Christian
Williamsburg Academy at Carolina Academy
Class A
REGION 2
REGION OVERALL
W L W L
Thomas Sumter 3 0 5 3
Calhoun Academy 3 0 6 1
Lee Academy 2 1 4 4
The King’s Academy 1 2 2 6
Christian Academy 0 3 1 3
Dillon Christian 0 3 1 6
LAST WEEK’S GAMES
Williamsburg Academy 60, The King’s Academy 6
Pee Dee Academy 42, Dillon Christian 13
Wilson Hall 28, Thomas Sumter 27
Lee Academy 56, Christian Academy 18
FRIDAY’S GAMES