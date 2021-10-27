 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep Football Standings, Oct. 28, 2021
0 Comments

Prep Football Standings, Oct. 28, 2021

  • 0

SCHSL

4A

REGION 6

REGION;OVERALL

W;L;W;L

Myrtle Beach;5;0;6;1

South Florence;4;1;7;2

Hartsville;3;2;3;5

West Florence;3;2;6;2

North Myrtle Beach;2;3;4;3

Wilson;1;5;1;7

Darlington;0;5;0;7

LAST WEEK’S GAMES

West Florence 45, Darlington 0

Hartsville 28, Wilson 14

Myrtle Beach 21, South Florence 17

FRIDAY’S GAMES

South Florence at West Florence

Darlington at Hartsville

North Myrtle Beach at Myrtle Beach

3A

REGION 6

REGION;OVERALL

W;L;W;L

Camden;5;0;7;2

Crestwood;4;1;5;2

Lakewood;2;2;2;5

Lake City;1;4;2;2

Manning;1;4;1;5

Marlboro County;1;4;2;6

LAST WEEK’S GAMES

Kennan 45, Lakewood 37

Camden 46, Manning 0

Lake City 34, Andrews 6

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Allendale-Fairfax at Marlboro County

Dillon at Manning

Lakewood at Georgetown

REGION 7

REGION;OVERALL

W;L;W;L

Dillon;4;0;5;0

Waccamaw;1;3;1;6

Loris;2;2;4;5

Aynor;3;1;6;1

Georgetown;0;4;0;8

LAST WEEK’S GAMES

Aynor 12, Lamar 6 (OT)

Loris 35, Kingstree 6

Lake View 22, Waccamaw 20 (OT)

Conway 53, Georgetown 19

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Dillon at Manning

Lakewood at Georgetown

Socastee at Waccamaw

2A

REGION 4

REGION;OVERALL

W;L;W;L

Chesterfield;4;0;6;1

Andrew Jackson;3;1;6;3

Cheraw;3;1;6;3

North Central;1;4;3;6

Central;1;4;2;6

Buford;0;5;1;7

LAST WEEK’S GAMES

Chesterfield 27, Andrew Jackson 20

Central 14, Buford 7

Cheraw 50, North Central 7

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Buford at North Central

Buford at Andrew Jackson

Chesterfield at Cheraw

Central at North Central

REGION 7

REGION;OVERALL

W;L;W;L

Marion;5;0;9;0

Lee Central;4;1;4;2

Andrews;2;2;2;4

Mullins;2;3;2;4

Latta;1;4;1;7

Kingstree;1;4;2;5

LAST WEEK’S GAMES

Loris 35, Kingstree 6

Mullins 22, Latta 8

Lake City 34, Andrews 6

Marion 35, East Clarendon 6

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Latta at Johnsonville

Carvers Bay at Andrews

Kingstree at Hemingway

REGION 2

REGION;OVERALL

W;L;W;L

Lamar;4;0;5;3

C.A. Johnson;2;1;4;3

McBee;2;1;2;4

Great Falls;1;3;6;3

Lewisville;0;2;5;3

LAST WEEK’S GAMES

Aynor 12, Lamar 6 (OT)

Great Falls 24, Hickory Hawks (N.C.) 18

C.A. Johnson 38, Lewisville 7

TODAY'S GAME

McBee at C.A. Johnson

FRIDAY GAME'S

Lamar at Scott’s Branch

REGION 4

REGION;OVERALL

W;L;W;L

C.E. Murray;2;1;3;3

Carvers Bay;3;1;3;2

East Clarendon;2;1;2;5

Scott’s Branch;1;3;1;6

Hemingway;1;3;1;4

LAST WEEK’S GAMES

Marion 35, East Clarendon 6

C.E. Murray 51, Scott’s Branch 0

Carvers Bay 52, Hemingway 6

FRIDAY’S GAMES

C.E. Murray at East Clarendon

Carvers Bay at Andrews

Lamar at Scott’s Branch

Kingstree at Hemingway

REGION 5

REGION;OVERALL

W;L;W;L

Green Sea Floyds;3;0;5;1

Lake View;2;1;7;2

Johnsonville;2;2;3;3

Hannah-Pamplico;1;2;3;3

Timmonsville;0;3;0;6

LAST WEEK’S GAMES

Lake View 22, Waccamaw 20 (OT)

Green Sea Floyds 30, Hannah-Pamplico 26

Johnsonville 38, Timmonsville 8

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Hannah-Pamplico at Timmonsville

Latta at Johnsonville

Green Sea Floyds at Lake View

SCISA

3A

REGION 2

REGION;OVERALL

W;L;W;L

Trinity Collegiate;4;0;8;1

First Baptist;2;1;4;4

Laurence Manning;3;2;4;4

Porter-Gaud;1;2;6;4

Pinewood Prep;0;4;4;6

LAST WEEK’S GAMES

First Baptist 31, Pinewood Prep 29

Porter Gaud 29, Ben Lippen 26

Trinity Collegiate 24, Laurence Manning 0

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Laurence Manning at Wilson Hall

Cardinal Newman at Trinity Collegiate

Pinewood Prep at Northwood Academy

First Baptist at Porter-Gaud

2A

REGION 2

REGION;OVERALL

W;L;W;L

Williamsburg Academy;3;0;7;0

Pee Dee Academy;2;1;7;1

Florence Christian;2;2;7;3

Carolina Academy;1;2;3;6

Spartanburg Christian;0;3;1;7

LAST WEEK’S GAMES

Florence Christian 49, Spartanburg Christian 14

Williamsburg Academy 42, Carolina Academy 7

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Williamsburg Academy at Spartanburg Christian

Carolina Academy at Pee Dee Academy

1A

REGION 2

REGION;OVERALL

W;L;W;L

Calhoun Academy;4;0;7;1

Thomas Sumter;3;1;5;4

Lee Academy;3;1;5;4

The King’s Academy; 1:3;2;7

Christian Academy;1:3;2;3

Dillon Christian;0;4;1;7

LAST WEEK’S GAMES

Christian Academy 60, Dillon Christian 54

Calhoun Academy 35, Thomas Sumter 28

Lee Academy 46, The King’s Academy 20

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Dillon Christian at The King’s Academy

Lee Academy at Thomas Sumter

Calhoun Academy at Christian Academy

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Florence Save A Lot to open Wednesday morning
Local News

Florence Save A Lot to open Wednesday morning

  • Updated

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence's new Save A Lot will open Wednesday with a 9 a.m. ribbon cutting to mark its grand opening − an event that will feature in-store promotions and prizes followed by four days of giveaways and a community cookout.

+3
Marion County School District Superintendent says schools off to smooth start, envisions new high school
Latest Headlines

Marion County School District Superintendent says schools off to smooth start, envisions new high school

MARION, S.C. – Marion County School District Superintendent Dr. Kandace Bethea has guided local schools through two hurricanes and a global pandemic in her five years of service. Despite the challenges, she remains confident in the measures taken by teachers and staff to navigate through adversity and she envisions an ambitious path forward educating students.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert