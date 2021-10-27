Prep Football Standings, Oct. 28, 2021

SCHSL
4A
REGION 6
REGION;OVERALL
W;L;W;L
Myrtle Beach;5;0;6;1
South Florence;4;1;7;2
Hartsville;3;2;3;5
West Florence;3;2;6;2
North Myrtle Beach;2;3;4;3
Wilson;1;5;1;7
Darlington;0;5;0;7
LAST WEEK’S GAMES
West Florence 45, Darlington 0
Hartsville 28, Wilson 14
Myrtle Beach 21, South Florence 17
FRIDAY’S GAMES
South Florence at West Florence
Darlington at Hartsville
North Myrtle Beach at Myrtle Beach
3A
REGION 6
REGION;OVERALL
W;L;W;L
Camden;5;0;7;2
Crestwood;4;1;5;2
Lakewood;2;2;2;5
Lake City;1;4;2;2
Manning;1;4;1;5
Marlboro County;1;4;2;6
LAST WEEK’S GAMES
Kennan 45, Lakewood 37
Camden 46, Manning 0
Lake City 34, Andrews 6
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Allendale-Fairfax at Marlboro County
Dillon at Manning
Lakewood at Georgetown
REGION 7
REGION;OVERALL
W;L;W;L
Dillon;4;0;5;0
Waccamaw;1;3;1;6
Loris;2;2;4;5
Aynor;3;1;6;1
Georgetown;0;4;0;8
LAST WEEK’S GAMES
Aynor 12, Lamar 6 (OT)
Loris 35, Kingstree 6
Lake View 22, Waccamaw 20 (OT)
Conway 53, Georgetown 19
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Dillon at Manning
Lakewood at Georgetown
Socastee at Waccamaw
2A
REGION 4
REGION;OVERALL
W;L;W;L
Chesterfield;4;0;6;1
Andrew Jackson;3;1;6;3
Cheraw;3;1;6;3
North Central;1;4;3;6
Central;1;4;2;6
Buford;0;5;1;7
LAST WEEK’S GAMES
Chesterfield 27, Andrew Jackson 20
Central 14, Buford 7
Cheraw 50, North Central 7
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Buford at North Central
Buford at Andrew Jackson
Chesterfield at Cheraw
Central at North Central
REGION 7
REGION;OVERALL
W;L;W;L
Marion;5;0;9;0
Lee Central;4;1;4;2
Andrews;2;2;2;4
Mullins;2;3;2;4
Latta;1;4;1;7
Kingstree;1;4;2;5
LAST WEEK’S GAMES
Loris 35, Kingstree 6
Mullins 22, Latta 8
Lake City 34, Andrews 6
Marion 35, East Clarendon 6
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Latta at Johnsonville
Carvers Bay at Andrews
Kingstree at Hemingway
REGION 2
REGION;OVERALL
W;L;W;L
Lamar;4;0;5;3
C.A. Johnson;2;1;4;3
McBee;2;1;2;4
Great Falls;1;3;6;3
Lewisville;0;2;5;3
LAST WEEK’S GAMES
Aynor 12, Lamar 6 (OT)
Great Falls 24, Hickory Hawks (N.C.) 18
C.A. Johnson 38, Lewisville 7
TODAY'S GAME
McBee at C.A. Johnson
FRIDAY GAME'S
Lamar at Scott’s Branch
REGION 4
REGION;OVERALL
W;L;W;L
C.E. Murray;2;1;3;3
Carvers Bay;3;1;3;2
East Clarendon;2;1;2;5
Scott’s Branch;1;3;1;6
Hemingway;1;3;1;4
LAST WEEK’S GAMES
Marion 35, East Clarendon 6
C.E. Murray 51, Scott’s Branch 0
Carvers Bay 52, Hemingway 6
FRIDAY’S GAMES
C.E. Murray at East Clarendon
Carvers Bay at Andrews
Lamar at Scott’s Branch
Kingstree at Hemingway
REGION 5
REGION;OVERALL
W;L;W;L
Green Sea Floyds;3;0;5;1
Lake View;2;1;7;2
Johnsonville;2;2;3;3
Hannah-Pamplico;1;2;3;3
Timmonsville;0;3;0;6
LAST WEEK’S GAMES
Lake View 22, Waccamaw 20 (OT)
Green Sea Floyds 30, Hannah-Pamplico 26
Johnsonville 38, Timmonsville 8
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Hannah-Pamplico at Timmonsville
Latta at Johnsonville
Green Sea Floyds at Lake View
SCISA
3A
REGION 2
REGION;OVERALL
W;L;W;L
Trinity Collegiate;4;0;8;1
First Baptist;2;1;4;4
Laurence Manning;3;2;4;4
Porter-Gaud;1;2;6;4
Pinewood Prep;0;4;4;6
LAST WEEK’S GAMES
First Baptist 31, Pinewood Prep 29
Porter Gaud 29, Ben Lippen 26
Trinity Collegiate 24, Laurence Manning 0
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Laurence Manning at Wilson Hall
Cardinal Newman at Trinity Collegiate
Pinewood Prep at Northwood Academy
First Baptist at Porter-Gaud
2A
REGION 2
REGION;OVERALL
W;L;W;L
Williamsburg Academy;3;0;7;0
Pee Dee Academy;2;1;7;1
Florence Christian;2;2;7;3
Carolina Academy;1;2;3;6
Spartanburg Christian;0;3;1;7
LAST WEEK’S GAMES
Florence Christian 49, Spartanburg Christian 14
Williamsburg Academy 42, Carolina Academy 7
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Williamsburg Academy at Spartanburg Christian
Carolina Academy at Pee Dee Academy
1A
REGION 2
REGION;OVERALL
W;L;W;L
Calhoun Academy;4;0;7;1
Thomas Sumter;3;1;5;4
Lee Academy;3;1;5;4
The King’s Academy; 1:3;2;7
Christian Academy;1:3;2;3
Dillon Christian;0;4;1;7
LAST WEEK’S GAMES