Prince Philip

In 1995, for example, he asked a Scottish driving instructor, "How do you keep the natives off the booze long enough to pass the test?" Seven years later in Australia, when visiting Aboriginal people with the queen, he asked: "Do you still throw spears at each other?" On one visit to a military barracks, he asked a sea cadet instructor if she worked in a strip club.

Many believe his propensity to speak his mind meant he provided needed, unvarnished advice to the queen.

"The way that he survived in the British monarchy system was to be his own man, and that was a source of support to the queen," said royal historian Robert Lacey. "All her life she was surrounded by men who said, 'yes ma'am,' and he was one man who always told her how it really was, or at least how he saw it."

Lacey said at the time of the royal family's difficult relations with Princess Diana after her marriage to Charles broke down, Philip spoke for the family with authority, showing that he did not automatically defer to the queen.

Philip's relationship with Diana became complicated as her separation from Charles and their eventual divorce played out in a series of public battles that damaged the monarchy's standing.