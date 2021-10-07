 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Princess

Princess

Princess

View on PetFinder

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+12
Driver dies in Florence County pursuit, crash
Local News

Driver dies in Florence County pursuit, crash

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The driver of a car that was the subject of a brief law enforcement pursuit died early Thursday morning in a crash that ended in a retention pond near the intersection of Freedom Boulevard and American Drive in Florence.

Local News

Man once accused of club shooting sues Lake City and its police department

LAKE CITY, S.C. – The man once accused of a shooting that sent two people to the hospital has sued Lake City and its police department for false arrest and malicious prosecution. Florence attorney Rose Mary Parham filed a lawsuit on behalf of Zahir Bouie Thursday evening in the Florence County Court of Common Pleas against Lake City and its police department. The lawsuit accuses the police department and the city of falsely arresting and maliciously prosecuting Bouie over a shooting that took place at a night club in Lake City on Sept. 20, 2019. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert