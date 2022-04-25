Promos for A1 2 Apr 25, 2022 52 min ago 0 1 of 2 Herman Dixon, a Rotarian from Summerville, is a member of the ShelterBox Ambassador Council who spoke to the Florence Rotary Club on Monday at Victors about the international organization. CONTRIBUTED Registered Nurse Helen Kampiziones, a staff nurse on the Postpartum GYN floor, recently was named a DAISY Award Recipient for McLeod Regional Medical Center. MCLEOD HEALTH Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Left-hand promo: ShelterBox helps people in emergencies. Page A2Middle promo: McLeod Regional Medical Center nurse receives DAISY Award, Page B6 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular South Florence star athlete, homecoming king Quay Dickens killed in Myrtle Beach MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — South Florence star athlete and homecoming king, Quay Dickens, was shot and killed early Sunday morning in Myrtle Beach. … 17-year-old found dead after shooting in Florence FLORENCE, S.C. — A 17-year-old was found dead Saturday morning after a shooting in Florence. 4 dead in separate shootings in Florence County FLORENCE, N.C. – Four people are dead after separate shootings in Florence County during the weekend. Florence and partners take aim at vacant East Palmetto Street motel FLORENCE, S.C. -- An East Palmetto Street eyesore is one step closer to being gone and replaced with an expanded Levy Park thanks to a partnership between Florence, the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation and McLeod Health. Florence apartment building damaged by Friday morning fire FLORENCE, S.C. -- Investigation into an early Friday morning fire that heavily damaged a Florence apartment building has been turned over to the Florence Police Department. The Autism Resource Center of the Pee Dee opens office on Dargan Street FLORENCE – The Autism Resource Center of the Pee Dee, which opened in April 25, 2017, under All 4 Autism, has relocated to North Dargan Street… PREP ROUNDUP: Lake View baseball defeats West Florence Lake View 8, West Florence 6 Cooks for Christ to help kidney patient FLORENCE, S.C. — Cooks for Christ is back after a two-year hiatus because of COVID-19. The group will hold a Chicken Bog Benefit for Michael Sprauve. More than 200 runners turn out for Farrah Turner Foundation 5K FLORENCE, S.C. -- More than 200 runners turned out Saturday morning for the Farrah Turner Foundation 5K race. Jordan not returning next school year as Darlington's athletic director DARLINGTON, S.C. – Michael Jordan is not returning next school year as Darlington High School’s athletic director. A job advertisement for Jor…