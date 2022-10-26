PROMOS FOR A1

TOP PROMO: Guardian ad Litem program offers free training Page A3
FLORENCE, S.C. – Nine schools in Florence 1 received a rating of Excellent or Good on their 2022 school report cards released last week by the…
FLORENCE, S.C. — NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. tweeted Tuesday he will race Nov. 19 in Florence Motor Speedway’s Charlie Powell Memo…
FLORENCE, S.C. — Darren Lloyd was a runaway freight train.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Here is an infographic detailing every game story and every front page from the previous 54 football games between West Flor…
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina opened strong with 17 points in the first six minutes and then held to beat Texas A&M 30-24. The Gamecocks…
FLORENCE, S.C. – No one told Emily Beachum she couldn’t – at whatever she wanted to do.
FLORENCE– Florence County Council zoned nearly 6 acres between West Palmetto Street and South Cashua Drive for single-family homes during its …
FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence Christian volleyball coach Denise Carter likes her team’s chances entering SCISA’s Class 3A tournament Friday at the…
FLORENCE, S.C. – The King’s Academy volleyball coach Kyle Buckley told her team this could be a special season.
