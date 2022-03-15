Promos for A1

This photo provided by Blue Apron shows Blue Apron President and CEO Linda Findley. Blue Apron was struggling at the start of 2020. The meal kit company was trying to boost sales with new options like premium meals, but it was also considering putting itself up for sale. Then the pandemic happened. Almost overnight, Blue Apron gained thousands of customers as restaurants closed and people tried to limit grocery trips. CEO Linda Findley said Blue Apron could have tried to further inflate its customer base during that period. (Blue Apron via AP)
FLORENCE, S.C. — Even cold, wind and a tornado watch couldn't keep around 20,000 fans of former President Donald Trump from attending a rally held Saturday near the Florence Regional Airport to support Trump endorsed Russell Fry and Katie Arrington.
FLORENCE, S.C. — Former President Donald Trump will return to Florence March 12. Trump will appear at a Save America rally that will be held from 2 p.m. until late in evening on the grounds of the Florence Regional Airport located at 2100 Terminal Dr.
DARLINGTON, S.C.- Students from Darlington County gathered at Mayo High School for Math, Science, and Technology in the Conference Center to celebrate 50 students who have partnered with local businesses for a paid internship.
FLORENCE, S.C. — Bryan Braddock found himself in a "sticky scenario" Monday afternoon when the Florence City Council considered asking the Florence County election board to place a Sunday retail alcohol sales question on the November general election. Braddock spoke about the conflict between his conservative Christian morals and his desire to have less government regulation before the council voted unanimously, 6-0 (Councilwoman Pat Gibson-Hye Moore was not at the meeting.), to approve the ballot question request.
This photo provided by Blue Apron shows Blue Apron President and CEO Linda Findley. Blue Apron was struggling at the start of 2020. The meal kit company was trying to boost sales with new options like premium meals, but it was also considering putting itself up for sale. Then the pandemic happened. Almost overnight, Blue Apron gained thousands of customers as restaurants closed and people tried to limit grocery trips. CEO Linda Findley said Blue Apron could have tried to further inflate its customer base during that period. (Blue Apron via AP)