PROMOS FOR A1

FLORENCE, S.C. — Jessica Gerald confirmed to the Morning News on Saturday she has resigned as Wilson’s girls’ basketball coach. She said she t…
FLORENCE, S.C. — A 71-year-old Florence woman was arrested Friday and charged with two counts of reckless homicide in Tuesday’s accident in th…
COLUMBIA — A Florence man won $300,000 playing the Lottery and the first thing he did was tell his wife.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Florence County EMS paramedic and a motorcyclist died Tuesday night in a series of crashes on the 2700 block of Pamplico Highway.
FLORENCE, S.C. – The scissors snipped Thursday evening. The green ribbon tumbled to the ground and the 32-classroom addition at West Florence …
FLORENCE, S.C. – Buddy’s has opened in Florence with a simple main menu of burgers and fries. Buddy’s is at 2519B W. Palmetto St. in Florence,…
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence's program to remove blighted homes from neighborhoods put its $500,000 boost into action Aug. 3 with fire damaged vacant home at 408 Johns Street.
FLORENCE, S.C. — Sunday was Purple Heart Day, an unofficial holiday created to honor veterans who have received a purple heart and bravely rep…
FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken identified a shooting victim, whose body was found Wednesday at a home on Maxwell S…
FLORENCE, SC – — Now in its seventh year, the Fellows in Education program gives business and community leaders a unique behind-the-scenes loo…
