COLUMBIA, S.C. -- A cyber tip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led to the arrest of a Florence man on 20 charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors.
COLUMBIA, S.C. − By an 18-0 vote, the South Carolina High School League Executive Committee approved a revised proposal Wednesday that shifts …
FLORENCE, S.C. -- One of Florence's older restaurants burned Monday night.
DARLINGTON, S.C. – If fans are allowed on Southern 500 Weekend (Sept. 5-6) at Darlington Raceway, ticket holders can expect reduced seating ca…
FLORENCE, S.C. – Chris Harrell slowly has come to terms with the fact that he never again will see his best friend, Paul Coates, or Paul’s wife, Wanda Evans.
FLORENCE -- Beverly Morrell Hyman, 56, passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020.A graveside service will be held Sunday, August 9, 2020 at 2:0…
FLORENCE, S.C. — One development of townhomes has been built at the northern end of Celebration Boulevard and another could be coming.
BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. — Former Circuit Judge J. Michael Baxley has joined the Douglas Jennings Law Firm LLC of Bennettsville and has opened a ne…
FLORENCE, S.C. — Monday night's fire couldn't have come a worse time for the Lamplighter restaurant.
FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence One Schools board member Artie Buxton will face at least two challengers to retain his seat on the school board.