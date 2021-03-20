PROMOS FOR A1

Related to this story
FLORENCE, S.C. – PREIT, the owner of Magnolia Mall, has announced a new tenant at the mall in Florence.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- McLeod Health's Jessica Gainey, RN, graduated nursing school in October -- eight months into the COVID pandemic -- and wasted no time in moving to the front lines.
Pee Dee school systems are announcing schedule changes associated with Thursday's weather forecast that calls for severe weather.
FLORENCE, S.C. −Investigators are asking for the public's assistance to locate a missing Florence juvenile and his 2-year-old child.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- A narcotics investigation and a traffic stop Wednesday in Florence's College Park neighborhood resulted in the seizure of drugs and a shotgun.
Q: Hey, Tim, I had the opportunity to tour a house under construction. All of the plumbing drain lines were in, but I also saw all sorts of other extra pipes that connected to the drain pipes and eventually combined and went up through the roof. It got me thinking. What are these pipes and why were they installed? Do I have these same pipes in my home? It seems like a lot of wasted pipe to me. —Sharon A., Lake Wales, Fla.
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The daily number of confirmed coronavirus deaths in South Carolina finally reached zero on Monday. That’s right, none. As in nada. Nil. Zilch. Zippo.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Attempts to serve two fugitive warrants at an Interstate 95 and US 52 motel ended with two people dead, though no law enforcement officers fired their weapons.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Construction can now begin on two fire stations being built by the city of Florence. The city held a groundbreaking ceremony Monday afternoon to mark the beginning on construction on fire stations being built on Smith Drive and West Jody Road.
WILMINGTON, N.C. -- Storms that wreaked havoc across the Southeast Wednesday failed to live up to expectations in the Pee Dee Thursday.