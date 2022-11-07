PROMOS FOR A1

BOTTOM MIDDLE PROMO: South Florence defense makes own big plays Page B1
JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. − Johnsonville is undefeated going into the playoffs for the fifth time in program history. That is also the case with Flas…
FLORENCE, S.C. – — Bethel Apostolic Church held a groundbreaking Sunday for its new sanctuary on Liberty Chapel Road in Florence.
FLORENCE, S.C. — Remember West Florence coach Jody Jenerette talking about his team at a crossroads last week?
FLORENCE, S.C. – State Sen. Mike Reichenbach of Florence has kept his campaign commitment to donate his entire Senate salary to local charities.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence Police are instigating a Wednesday morning home-invasion type robbery that took place in the 500 block of Stackley Street.
FLORENCE, S.C. – The United Stated Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights has begun an investigation of the zero-tolerance policy im…
FLORENCE, S.C. -- There will be several road/parking lot closures happening between Thursday night to Saturday morning in preparation for the Pecan Festival.
FLORENCE, S.C. – It just so happens that the schedule for the South Florence Bruins breaks down to a very simple formula this season.
LAKE CITY, S.C. -- A pedestrian was struck and killed Wednesday morning walking on US 378 near Lake City.
