PROMOS FOR A1

FILE - Shoppers are silhouetted as they walk toward a Best Buy store after doors opened at 5 a.m., Nov. 26, 2021, in Lone Tree, Colo. Best Buy Co. posted first-quarter results that showed shoppers pulled back on their spending and higher costs ate into profits. The nationâ€™s largest consumer electronics chain also on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 cut its annual outlook, citing a deteriorating economic environment. Best Buy was among a handful of big winners in the pandemic, as shoppers flocked to its stores and website to buy equipment to furnish home offices or cater to their children's needs for virtual learning. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, file)
David Zalubowski
Maddie Berry (16) pitches the ball during the Latta vs. Gray Collegiate girls softball game May 23, 2022 in Latta, South Carolina
David Yeazell Photos / Special to the Morning News
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Francis Marion University staff and faculty gathered Sunday with congregants from Trinity Baptist Church and the Rev. Calvin Robinson to remember those who are buried in a cemetery on the campus of the university.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Two people were transported to a Florence area hospital after their car collided with a box truck at the intersection Dargan and Darlington streets Tuesday morning.
1 of 2
FILE - Shoppers are silhouetted as they walk toward a Best Buy store after doors opened at 5 a.m., Nov. 26, 2021, in Lone Tree, Colo. Best Buy Co. posted first-quarter results that showed shoppers pulled back on their spending and higher costs ate into profits. The nationâ€™s largest consumer electronics chain also on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 cut its annual outlook, citing a deteriorating economic environment. Best Buy was among a handful of big winners in the pandemic, as shoppers flocked to its stores and website to buy equipment to furnish home offices or cater to their children's needs for virtual learning. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, file)