PROMOS FOR A1
Related to this story
Most Popular
Wondering how to begin decluttering your home? Here’s how to tackle the toughest areas of your house.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- A South Florence High School student was arrested Tuesday after the student was found to be in possession of a weapon and drugs.
Corey Dixon, Randy Godbold, and Toney Moore file paperwork indicating Florence County Council seat runs
FLORENCE, S.C. – Three people have filed paperwork indicating runs for the soon-to-be vacant Florence County Council District 6 seat. Corey Dixon, Randy Godbold, and Stoney Moore have filled paperwork with the South Carolina Ethics Commission.
FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence Police Department is seeking information about an attempted ATM theft that occurred Monday morning.
Pee Dee Baseball and Softball STATS
FLORENCE, S.C. -- The home of Art Fields patron and major University of South Carolina donor Darla Moore Saturday was heavily damaged by fire.
FLORENCE, S.C. – COVID-19 restrictions or not, Southside Middle School Choir Director Lynn Perkins was going to make sure that her students had the opportunity to perform in public this year.
FLORENCE, S.C. — If South South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster get his way, residents of Florence, Hartsville and Lake City could no longer be r…
MARION, S.C. — Lake View native and Indianapolis Colts star linebacker Darius Leonard hosted more than 100 local children at C.D. Joyner Audit…
FLORENCE, S.C. — Christian Savage won't be back next season as South Florence's boys' basketball coach.