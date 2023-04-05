PROMOS FOR A1 Apr 5, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BOTTOM MIDDLE:West Florence baseball rallies past Hartsville in final at bat. Page B1BOTTOM LEFT:Clyburn backs former aide for Democratic post. Page A7 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Trinity Collegiate School has prom FLORENCE, S.C. — Trinity Collegiate School held their prom Saturday, April 1st at the Florence Country Club. The theme was Spring Fling and ev… Former Coastal star Dunkin to coach Kingstree Blazers KINGSTREE, S.C. – Former Terrell’s Bay High School and Coastal Carolina University standout Tony Dunkin was named the new boys’ basketball at … Jones named executive director for the McLeod Health Foundation FLORENCE, S.C. -- Elizabeth Jones has been named Executive Director for the McLeod Health Foundation. In this role, Jones is responsible for l… Utility worker attacked after descending from Coward utility pole FLORENCE, S.C. -- A utility lineman was stabbed multiple times Thursday morning after they descended from a Coward utility pole. Angel Reese defends gesture toward Caitlin Clark after LSU title win, calls out double standard The gesture has sparked much debate, especially on social media. Some have criticized Reese, while others have defended her actions.