PROMOS FOR A1

Bottom middle: Former Hannah-Pamplico star Praylow a second-team All-American Page B1
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — South Florence quarterback LaNorris Sellers was named South Carolina’s offensive MVP after helping direct the Sandlappers …
FLORENCE, S.C. -- John Wilson has received an appointment to the United States Military Academy at West Point. Wilson, a West Florence High School senior is enrolled in gifted/talented, honors and advanced placement level classes, maintaining an overall 5.06 grade point average.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence County Sheriff's deputies are asking for the public's assistance to locate a missing Florence man who may have dementia.
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss reportedly left a suicide note that referenced "challenges he's faced in the past".
Although there’s no cure for tinnitus, help is out there – including sound-generating devices, background noise and talk therapy.
HARTSVILLE, S.C.—Capt. Les Baker ,43, recently was received the Firefighter of the Year award by the Hartsville Fire Department.
MULLINS, S.C. -- South Carolina Air National Guard fighter pilot Taj Troy performed a flyover over his hometown in Mullins and his aunt Jacquelyn Troy-Johnson’s Learning Korner before landing at the Marion County Airport to talk aviation with a group of children from the intergenerational daycare facility and preschool program.
FLORENCE, S.C. – The Pepsi Carolina Classic is set to return for its 36th installment, and this year it will be at the home of the defending s…
Happy birthday to legendary game show host Bob Barker, who turns 99 today.
FLORENCE, S.C.—The Housing Authority of Florence has created an aggressive plan to rejuvenate the housing scene in Florence County by developi…
